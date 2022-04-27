Quantum Computing Inc.'s (QCI) Rebel Brown to Present at Women of Silicon Valley: "Your Quantum Future is Now"

LEESBURG, Va., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHO:
|Rebel Brown, Vice President of Strategy for Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI), the leading provider of ready-to-run quantum software for complex computations. Rebel is responsible for the company's overarching go-to-market and product strategy, as well as product marketing, investor and media relations, and marketing operations.
|WHAT:
|Rebel will present a 30-minute virtual talk entitled "Your Quantum Future is Now." She will explain the powerful new technology of quantum computing, outline how it is providing value to organizations, and define how women can guide their careers to take advantage of this opportunity.
|WHERE:
|Register at https://www.womenofsiliconvalley.com/why-attend.
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, May 11th, 12:15pm PDT
|WHY:
|This talk will focus on the opportunities presented by quantum computing, perhaps the most transformative technology since the advent of the semiconductor. Rebel will ask and answer questions including:
Media Relations Contact:
Seth Menacker
Fusion Public Relations
+1 (201) 638-7561
qci@fusionpr.com
