NaturalShrimp Appoints Thomas Pickens, Paraic Mulgrew, Edward Rashid and Edward Johnson to Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. SHMP, a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has appointed independent directors Thomas B. Pickens III, Dr. Paraic J. Mulgrew, Dr. Edward R. Rashid, and Edward Johnson to the Board of Directors.

Thomas B. Pickens III is currently the Chairman and CEO of Nasdaq-listed Astrotech Corporation and also currently serves as the CEO/CTO of AgLAB, Inc., Chairman of 1st Detect Corporation & CEO/Chairman of Agriculture Technology Corporation. Over the past 35 years, Mr. Pickens has been the founder of 28 companies beginning with Beta Computer Systems, Inc., T.B. Pickens & Co., The Code Corporation, U.S. Utilities Inc., Great Southern Water Corp., and South Carolina Water Inc. He has also been the CEO and Chairman of Catalyst Energy Corporation, United Thermal Corporation (NYSE), Golden Bear Corporation, United Hydro, Inc., Slate Creek Corporation, Eury Dam Corporation and was the General Partner of Grace Pickens Acquisition Partners L.P. and Sumpter Partners L.P. Mr. Pickens has also served as the Chairman of Xplore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ), Chairman of the Board of Astrotech Space Operations, Inc., Century Power Corporation and Vidalia Hydroelectric Corporation. He has also served on the board of Trenwick America Reinsurance Corporation, Spacehab Inc. (NASDAQ), Advocate MD Inc., Optifab Inc. (NASDAQ). He was also the Co-Chairman of the Equity Committee of Mirant, Corp. (NASDAQ) and served as the Chairman of the New York chapter of United Shareholders Association, a shareholders' rights organization. He also serves on the board of The Monroe Institute, a non-profit organization.

Dr. Paraic J. Mulgrew. LTC. MD. FACP, received his Medical Degree from University College Dublin in 1969. He completed his medical training at the Wilmington Medical Center in Delaware and at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. He spent much of his Medical Career as Medical Director of Multiorgan Transplant Programs in San Antonio. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972 and received a Regular Commission in 1975. Dr. Mulgrew is currently semi-retired. He has been active through his practice in identifying trends in both health and medicine. Dr. Mulgrew has been a long-term investor in Natural Shrimp since the early 2000s and has maintained a close relationship with the company since its inception.

Dr. Edward R. Rashid MD. FACP, graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1970, and completed his medical degree at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois in 1976. Dr. Rashid obtained his board certification in ophthalmology in 1981 and served as an ophthalmologist and flight surgeon in the United States Air Force for 20 years and achieved the rank of full Colonel. Dr. Rashid served as a consultant to the surgeon general of the Air Force and he was the residency training director of the Air Force's only ophthalmology program. He developed the first nationally certified eye bank in the United States military health system and was awarded the legion of merit upon his retirement. In 1995, Dr. Rashid founded Eye Associates which has grown to 60 employees with seven doctors and four office locations across South Texas. He served as President and Medical Director of the Alamo Laser Vision Center for over twenty years. Dr. Rashid has performed over twenty thousand eye operations including approximately one thousand corneal transplants. He has held the position as full clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center for over 20 years. He has authored several chapters in books both in the United States and Europe. For thirty years, Dr. Rashid has served as the team ophthalmologist for the five-time World Champion San Antonio Spurs. He has been regularly selected, by his peers, to be recognized by the annual rating services "Best Doctors in Texas" and "Best Doctors in America". He is currently focusing his time as a principal investigator on several research projects as he continues his responsibilities with the San Antonio Spurs.

Edward Johnson is a former professional basketball player, TV and radio personality, businessman and philanthropist. He spent 17 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and a year in the Greek Basket League midway through his career. Playing nearly 1,200 games, Mr. Johnson retired from the NBA in 2000 with 19,202 total points. Before his retirement from the NBA, he began his transition into radio and television. He was a writer for USA Today, Hoops Hype and served as guest analyst on TNT, NBC, and Fox Sports. Today he is a television Color Analyst for the Phoenix Suns and serves as Co-Host of the NBA Today Show on Sirius XM Radio. Mr. Johnson's business ventures have included TeamPhone, Fabric.com and Hour25.AI INC. His philanthropic efforts have supported youth and women's organizations including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Phoenix Youth Commission and Helping Hands for Single Moms.

"We are privileged to welcome four new members with such prestigious and diverse backgrounds to NaturalShrimp's Board," said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. "Thomas Pickens III is an experienced business executive who will help us expand the breadth and depth of our reach as a Company, positioning us to create additional value for our shareholders. Paraic Mulgrew brings valuable experience and insights in health and finance, in addition to firsthand knowledge of our operations as a long-term investor in our company. Edward Rashid is a successful ophthalmologist, business owner, professor, and author with significant experience across his disciplines. Edward Johnson will contribute a wealth of experience from business to entertainment to help us grow our brand. Together, they will add to the exceptional team that we have elected to guide us forward and scale our business.

"These appointments also help NaturalShrimp meet the qualitative requirements as outlined in Nasdaq Rule 5600 relating to a Company's board of directors for our imminent uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market," concluded Easterling.

