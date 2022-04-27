QQQ
PolyPid to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 11, 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 27, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
United States:+1 877-870-9135
Israel:+972 1809 213-985
International:+44 (0) 2071 928338
Conference ID:3450787
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/djs2mjt6

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. PYPD is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts: 
PolyPid Ltd. 
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-747195700

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media:
Nechama Feuerstein
FINN Partners
551-444-0784
Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com

