SOPHiA GENETICS to Attend and Host Investor Meetings at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH, a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced CFO, Ross Muken will attend the upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on May 24. Management and IR will also host several meetings with investors at the conference. To coordinate a meeting, please contact Jennifer Pottage, Head of Investor Relations at jpottage@sophiagenetics.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SOPH is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by over 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Pottage

Head of Investor Relations

Jpottage@sophiagenetics.com

Media Contact:

Eliza Bamonti

Director of Public Relations

Ebamonti@sophiagenetics.com