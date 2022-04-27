QQQ
Aterian Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
April 27, 2022 7:00 AM | 1 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. ATER ("Aterian") announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (877) 295-1077 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (470) 495-9485 and provide the conference ID 2565387.   Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. ATER, is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company's cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky
Director of Investor Relations & Corp. Development
Aterian, Inc.
ilya@aterian.io
917-905-1699

