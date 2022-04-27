Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Theta Gold Mines, Aurumin Ltd and CardieX Ltd

Sydney, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Surefire Resources NL SRN has secured a drilling contractor to undertake diamond drilling at its 100% owned Victory Bore Vanadium Deposit in Western Australia. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd TGM is moving into the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) phase of its MR 83 permitting process to support startup of the TGME Underground Project in South Africa, which comprises the Beta, Frankfort, CDM and Rietfontein gold mines.

Aurumin Ltd AUN has begun drilling designed to target lithium-bearing pegmatites at its wholly-owned Mt Palmer Project in Western Australia.

CardieX Ltd CDX, which focuses on health technologies relating to cardiovascular disease and vascular health disorders, has appointed Lesa Musatto to its Board of Directors as an independent, US-based non-executive director, effective today.

Polymetals Resources Ltd POL is taking to the skies as it seeks to unlock the secrets to structural controls along with new targets at its gold projects in Guinea, West Africa.

Valor Resources Ltd VAL has applied for an additional 60 square kilometres of concessions around the Charaque Silver Project in Peru, increasing the company's exposure to a highly prospective gold-copper-silver region that holds more than a dozen mineral extraction projects and mines.

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (POS PSDNF) has bolstered its indicated and inferred resource to 12,400 tonnes of nickel metal for the Silver Swan deposit within the Black Swan Project in Western Australia.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd RPM has upgraded its guidance for the 2022 financial year following a busy March quarter that produced strong results.

Australian Vanadium Ltd AVL has applied for an international patent for its vanadium processing circuit, moving to protect intellectual property (IP) generated during the bankable feasibility study conducted on AVL's flagship project.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd AGC has revealed a 20-kilometre-long magnetic body beneath the Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold trend from 3D magnetic survey data, highlighting the potential for a large, mineralised ore body at the Moorefield Gold Project in New South Wales.

Sunstone Metals Ltd STM's latest strong assay results have again confirmed that its Alba discovery within the Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador is a high-grade gold-copper porphyry deposit.

Predictive Discovery Ltd PDI has recorded a whopping 41.5-metre hit grading 5.2 g/t gold during diamond drilling at the Bankan Gold Project's NE Bankan deposit in Guinea.

SenSen Networks Ltd (SNS SNNSF)'s work with Brisbane City Council continues to pay off, with the LGA ordering four additional vehicle-mounted AI solutions for automated parking enforcement in the Australian city.

Alto Metals Ltd AME has unearthed a particularly wide intersection of gold mineralisation in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lord Nelson deposit of the flagship Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, demonstrating strong growth potential.

Carnavale Resources Ltd CAV has completed a second reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia primarily targeting extensions to high-grade mineralisation.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd INF's wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies has executed a collaboration agreement with EIT InnoEnergy to implement training courses, including hydrogen training and development programs, of the European Battery Academy (EBA) in Extremadura, Spain.

Blue Star Helium Ltd (BNL BSNLF) has completed drilling the first exploratory water well at Galactica/Pegasus helium prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado.

