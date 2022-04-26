Canada's Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to the Semi-Finals

– 18 acts from across Canada inch closer to victory as they compete in the semi-finals, beginning next Tuesday May 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv –

– Top performances from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, now available to share and post –

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 18 acts moving on to the semifinal round. They are:

Arik Pipestem – Calgary, AB – Hoop Dancer

– Calgary, AB – Hoop Dancer Canine Circus – Toronto, ON – Circus Act

– Toronto, ON – Circus Act Chucky Mady – Windsor, ON – World Record Breaker

– Windsor, ON – World Record Breaker Courtney Gilmour – Toronto, ON – Comedian

– Toronto, ON – Comedian Esther & Ezekiel – Caledonia, ON – Singers

– Caledonia, ON – Singers GRVMNT – Vancouver, BC – Dance Troupe – **Lilly's Golden Buzzer**

– Vancouver, BC – Dance Troupe – **Lilly's Golden Buzzer** Jeanick Fournier – Chicoutimi, QC – Singer – **Lindsay's Golden Buzzer**

– Chicoutimi, QC – Singer – **Lindsay's Golden Buzzer** Kellie Loder – St. John's, NFLD – Singer

– St. John's, NFLD – Singer Ola Dada – Fort McMurray, AB – Comedian

– Fort McMurray, AB – Comedian Savio Joseph – Brampton, ON – Magician

– Brampton, ON – Magician Shadow Entertainment – Mississauga, ON – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe

– Mississauga, ON – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe Shea – Vancouver, BC – Singer – **Howie's Golden Buzzer**

– Vancouver, BC – Singer – **Howie's Golden Buzzer** Sébastien Savard – Alma, QC – Object Balancing Violinist

– Alma, QC – Object Balancing Violinist Stacey Kay – Cambridge, ON – Singer – **Kardinal's Golden Buzzer**

– Cambridge, ON – Singer – **Kardinal's Golden Buzzer** The Renegades – Toronto, ON – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**

– Toronto, ON – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer** The Sentimentalists – Toronto, ON – Mentalists

– Toronto, ON – Mentalists Theo & Mila – Oakville, ON – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish's Golden Buzzer**

– Oakville, ON – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish's Golden Buzzer** Trillium Entertainment – Toronto, ON – Aerial Circus Act

Plus, key moments from tonight's episode include:

In a surprise twist, the judges gave dance troupe The Renegades (Toronto, ON) a group golden buzzer after they brought the entire crowd to their feet and had them cheering their name

a group golden buzzer after they brought the entire crowd to their feet and had them cheering their name 4DANCE (Calgary, AB) wowed Kardinal, Trish and Lilly with the emotional maturity in their dance performance

wowed Kardinal, Trish and Lilly with the emotional maturity in their dance performance 6 Pack Papadat (Guelph, ON) showed incredible strength by holding 120 horsepower with his two bare hands

showed incredible strength by holding 120 horsepower with his two bare hands Trish connected with Hoop Dancer Arik Pipestem (Calgary, AB) and his ability to tell a story with movement

and his ability to tell a story with movement Singer Lenya Wilks (Brandon, MB) gave a powerful performance that had Howie "feeling her heart" and Kardinal said "demolished the stage"



Download photography from tonight's episode HERE

**If you're interested in setting up interviews with any of the contestants from tonight's episode, please let us know (contact details below), and we'll be happy to facilitate**

4DANCE – Dancers

Calgary, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out 4DANCE's Performance HERE

6 Pack Lapadat – Strongman Act

Guelph, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out 6 Pack Papadat's Performance HERE

Arik Pipestem – Hoop Dancer

Calgary, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Arik Pipestem's Performance HERE

Cassidy Civet – Furry Musician

Port Moody, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Denique – Musician

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

FenyxFyre – Stunt/Danger Act

London, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Lenya Wilks – Singer

Brandon, MB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Lenya Wilks' Performance HERE



Seth's Amazing Pets – Animal Act

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

The Renegades – Dance Troupe

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out The Renegades' Performance HERE

Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

Social Media Links

Canada's Got Talent on Instagram

Canada's Got Talent on TikTok

Canada's Got Talent on YouTube

Canada's Got Talent on Twitter

Canada's Got Talent on Facebook

Canada's Got Talent on Snapchat

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637