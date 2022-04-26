Seeds of Exchange and Water For All Head to Ukraine to Provide Clean Water to War-Torn Areas – Urgent Need

DENVER, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most of us cannot imagine what it's like to live in a war zone. For millions of Ukrainians, that reality happened seemingly overnight and the destruction and suffering that this war has created is staggering. Access to clean water is just one of the life-threatening situations in which Ukrainians find themselves. Millions of people who are living in areas decimated by bombs or have fled to the woods or mountains do not have clean drinking water. People are desperate and using straws to drink from puddles, melting snow or gathering water from ponds and rivers. These are not safe, clean water sources, and many are getting sick - some are dying. Reports have been confirmed that frontline soldiers are dying of dehydration because they don't have access to safe water - they are literally fighting until they die of dehydration.



Water For All (www.waterall.org) has assembled a team to head to Poland on May 2, 2022 where their partners on the ground are waiting to deploy 6,000 Vivoblu portable water filtration systems over the next month. These 6,000 filters will make clean water possible for 90,000 people. Founder of Seeds of Exchange (www.seedsofexchange.org), Sarah Davison-Tracy, is joining this humanitarian group in order to collaborate with Water for All in the deployment of water filters and to urgently raise funds for this life-saving mission. There are a lot of people with big hopes who are making big promises about delivering aid to Ukraine right now. But due to all kinds of complex factors, not all of this aid is making it into Ukraine. Water For All has one of the only pathways into Russian-occupied Ukraine right now through on-the-ground partners.

"At Water for All we take stewardship seriously. Accountability is one of our core values. We are transparent in what we say, what we do and how we do it. We are actively partnering with Ukrainians and US NGOs to ensure that every water filter gets into the hands of the families who most desperately need it. This is a life and death situation and we are treating it as such," says John DeYoung, Founder of Vivoblu and President of Water for All.

This project came about when an underground organization of freedom fighters asked Water For All to bring filters. These freedom fighters are running vans and buses in and out of Ukraine every day to bring in humanitarian supplies and evacuate Ukrainians from Russian occupied territories. In addition, WFA has established connections with other NGOs who are currently operating in Ukraine who will be able to help with filter distribution as soon as the filters are delivered to them.

Seeds of Exchange is an organization that responds to humanitarian crises around the globe. Their monthly giving fund is dedicated to Water for All for the months of May and June in order to raise funds for the Ukrainian water mission. So far, they have raised more than half of the $390,000 needed to deploy this first round of water filters. A $65.00 donation provides clean drinking water to 15 people for 2-3 years. Donations can be made at bit.ly/SeedsGivingFund. The longer term goal is to raise $6.5 million dollars to provide 100,000 filters over the next 12-18 months. Donations can also be made at www.waterall.org/ukraine-crisis.

About Water For All

Water for All works around the globe to serve those in desperate need of clean water by providing Vivoblu water filtration systems that are purpose-built for use in the harshest conditions. Water for All, in partnership with key NGO's on the ground, has launched a campaign to provide enough Vivoblu filters to bring clean water to 1.5 million Ukrainians who are trapped in war zones or living in refugee camps. www.waterall.org

About Seeds of Exchange

Seeds of Exchange is a mission-driven organization that is creating good in the world through inspiring people to make a local and global difference, together, through community, storytelling, and giving. They passionately work to make an indelible dent in global human rights and in one another's day-to-day lives. They connect individuals, non-profits, government agencies, or businesses, in order to increase the ability of each to make a unique and significant impact. www.seedsofexchange.org

CONTACT: LISA MCALISTER

303.931.0955, LISA@WITHGOODCAUSE.COM