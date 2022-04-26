First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the "Company") today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported quarterly net income of $9.52 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) per common share, which is an increase of 8.00% over the same quarter last year. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 6, 2022, and is expected to be paid on or about May 20, 2022. This marks the 37th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
First Quarter 2022 and Current Highlights
Income Statement
- Net income of $9.52 million for the quarter was a decrease of $5.09 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, compared to the same quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a return to more normalized expense in the provision for credit losses of $1.96 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $4.00 million reversal of provision in the first quarter of 2021. The current year provision is largely due to robust loan growth in the first quarter, principally led by commercial loan demand. The reversal of provision in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by a significantly improved economic outlook than in early 2020.
- Despite the significant increase in credit loss provision between the two periods, annualized first quarter return on average assets was 1.20% and return on average common equity was 8.98%.
- Net interest margin for the first quarter was 3.55%, which was a three basis point increase from 3.52% reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined another three basis points to 0.10%.
- Salaries and employee benefits increased $787 thousand, or 7.23%, from last year. During the quarter, the Company implemented annualized wage increases of approximately $2.5 million as part of its ongoing strategic initiative to enhance Human Capital Management, which included an increased minimum wage.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
- The Company's loan portfolio increased by $78.73 million, or an annualized growth rate of 14.74%, during the first quarter of 2022. Loan demand and originations were strong in all categories, including construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
- During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 132,000 common shares for $4.09 million.
- Non-performing loans to total loans remained very low at 0.96% of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $838 thousand, or 0.15% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $725 thousand, or 0.14% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans remained at 1.29% of total loans.
- Book value per share at March 31, 2022, was $25.27, a decrease of $0.07 from year-end 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted earnings," "adjusted diluted earnings per share," "adjusted return on average assets," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.
About First Community Bankshares, Inc.
First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2022. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.28 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2022. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.24 billion as of March 31, 2022. The Company's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, "FCBC". Additional investor information is available on the Company's website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.
This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
2022
|December
31, 2021
|September
30, 2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|24,641
|$
|25,236
|$
|25,119
|$
|25,937
|$
|26,540
|Interest on securities
|750
|362
|445
|435
|495
|Interest on deposits in banks
|248
|234
|225
|166
|116
|Total interest income
|25,639
|25,832
|25,789
|26,538
|27,151
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|486
|600
|642
|724
|869
|Interest on borrowings
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Total interest expense
|486
|600
|643
|724
|869
|Net interest income
|25,153
|25,232
|25,146
|25,814
|26,282
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|1,961
|(846
|)
|(1,394
|)
|(2,230
|)
|(4,001
|)
|Net interest income after provision
|23,192
|26,078
|26,540
|28,044
|30,283
|Noninterest income
|9,194
|9,215
|8,720
|8,797
|7,569
|Noninterest expense
|19,986
|21,701
|18,836
|19,361
|18,820
|Income before income taxes
|12,400
|13,592
|16,424
|17,480
|19,032
|Income tax expense
|2,885
|3,037
|3,816
|4,077
|4,430
|Net income
|$
|9,515
|$
|10,555
|$
|12,608
|$
|13,403
|$
|14,602
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.83
|Diluted
|0.56
|0.62
|0.73
|0.76
|0.82
|Cash dividends per common share
|Regular
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|0.25
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|16,817,284
|16,974,005
|17,221,244
|17,486,182
|17,669,937
|Diluted
|16,864,515
|17,038,980
|17,279,576
|17,536,144
|17,729,185
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.20
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.94
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.98
|%
|9.77
|%
|11.65
|%
|12.55
|%
|13.94
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|13.10
|%
|14.28
|%
|17.04
|%
|18.40
|%
|20.54
|%
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|March 31,
2022
|December
31, 2021
|September
30, 2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management
|$
|972
|$
|940
|$
|974
|$
|1,058
|$
|881
|Service charges on deposits
|3,498
|3,718
|3,599
|3,098
|3,031
|Other service charges and fees
|3,017
|3,091
|3,143
|3,166
|3,022
|Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization
|-
|-
|-
|(946
|)
|(280
|)
|Other operating income
|1,707
|1,466
|1,004
|2,421
|915
|Total noninterest income
|$
|9,194
|$
|9,215
|$
|8,720
|$
|8,797
|$
|7,569
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|11,671
|$
|12,493
|$
|10,646
|$
|10,216
|$
|10,884
|Occupancy expense
|1,269
|1,368
|1,155
|1,115
|1,275
|Furniture and equipment expense
|1,614
|1,418
|1,385
|1,457
|1,367
|Service fees
|1,503
|1,946
|1,530
|1,513
|1,335
|Advertising and public relations
|540
|589
|536
|616
|335
|Professional fees
|453
|455
|313
|290
|466
|Amortization of intangibles
|357
|364
|365
|360
|357
|FDIC premiums and assessments
|218
|213
|216
|204
|199
|Other operating expense
|2,361
|2,855
|2,690
|3,590
|2,602
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|19,986
|$
|21,701
|$
|18,836
|$
|19,361
|$
|18,820
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,200,003
|$
|24,698
|4.55
|%
|$
|2,165,054
|$
|26,582
|4.98
|%
|Securities available for sale
|140,975
|800
|2.30
|%
|83,634
|573
|2.78
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|544,718
|249
|0.19
|%
|468,067
|118
|0.10
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,885,696
|25,747
|3.62
|%
|2,716,755
|27,273
|4.07
|%
|Other assets
|328,212
|331,483
|Total assets
|$
|3,213,908
|$
|3,048,238
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|679,211
|$
|28
|0.02
|%
|$
|613,003
|$
|39
|0.03
|%
|Savings deposits
|881,295
|66
|0.03
|%
|778,430
|91
|0.05
|%
|Time deposits
|346,902
|392
|0.46
|%
|412,986
|739
|0.73
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,907,408
|486
|0.10
|%
|1,804,419
|869
|0.19
|%
|Borrowings
|Retail repurchase agreements
|1,993
|-
|N/M
|1,234
|-
|N/M
|Total borrowings
|1,993
|-
|N/M
|1,234
|-
|N/M
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,909,401
|486
|0.10
|%
|1,805,653
|869
|0.19
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|835,921
|777,876
|Other liabilities
|38,956
|39,926
|Total liabilities
|2,784,278
|2,623,455
|Stockholders' equity
|429,630
|424,783
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,213,908
|$
|3,048,238
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|25,261
|$
|26,404
|Net interest rate spread
|3.52
|%
|3.88
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|3.55
|%
|3.94
|%
|(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $866 thousand and $1.18 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2022
|December
31, 2021
|September
30, 2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|457,306
|$
|677,439
|$
|635,007
|$
|618,738
|$
|628,745
|Debt securities available for sale
|268,703
|76,292
|77,440
|79,842
|87,643
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|(includes covered loans of $7,503 and $9,041 for
|June 30 and March 31, 2021, respectively) (1)
|2,244,296
|2,165,569
|2,152,103
|2,153,731
|2,146,640
|Allowance for credit losses
|(28,981
|)
|(27,858
|)
|(29,877
|)
|(31,857
|)
|(34,563
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|2,215,315
|2,137,711
|2,122,226
|2,121,874
|2,112,077
|FDIC indemnification asset
|-
|-
|-
|-
|946
|Premises and equipment, net
|50,912
|52,284
|52,842
|53,560
|57,371
|Other real estate owned
|848
|1,015
|1,240
|1,324
|1,740
|Interest receivable
|8,100
|7,900
|8,146
|8,480
|8,724
|Goodwill
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|Other intangible assets
|5,266
|5,622
|5,987
|6,352
|6,712
|Other assets
|108,112
|106,691
|107,258
|109,548
|106,543
|Total assets
|$
|3,244,127
|$
|3,194,519
|$
|3,139,711
|$
|3,129,283
|$
|3,140,066
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|860,652
|$
|842,783
|$
|820,147
|$
|819,138
|$
|824,576
|Interest-bearing
|1,922,292
|1,886,608
|1,853,699
|1,846,556
|1,848,524
|Total deposits
|2,782,944
|2,729,391
|2,673,846
|2,665,694
|2,673,100
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|2,488
|1,536
|1,106
|994
|1,519
|Interest, taxes, and other liabilities
|34,539
|35,817
|37,395
|35,061
|39,448
|Total liabilities
|2,819,971
|-
|2,766,744
|-
|2,712,347
|-
|2,701,749
|-
|2,714,067
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|16,782
|16,878
|17,071
|17,335
|17,592
|Additional paid-in capital
|144,088
|147,619
|154,086
|161,853
|169,173
|Retained earnings
|269,798
|264,824
|258,860
|250,911
|241,889
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,512
|)
|(1,546
|)
|(2,653
|)
|(2,565
|)
|(2,655
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|424,156
|427,775
|427,364
|427,534
|425,999
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,244,127
|$
|3,194,519
|$
|3,139,711
|$
|3,129,283
|$
|3,140,066
|Shares outstanding at period-end
|16,781,975
|16,878,220
|17,071,052
|17,334,547
|17,592,009
|Book value per common share
|$
|25.27
|$
|25.34
|$
|25.03
|$
|24.66
|$
|24.22
|Tangible book value per common share(2)
|17.24
|17.34
|17.09
|16.82
|16.47
|(1) FDIC Loss Share agreement terminated in September 2021.
|(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding
|SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|March 31,
2022
|December
31, 2021
|September
30, 2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Beginning balance
|$
|27,858
|$
|29,877
|$
|31,857
|$
|34,563
|$
|26,182
|Cumulative effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,107
|Provision for (recovery of)
|credit/loan losses charged to operations
|1,961
|(846
|)
|(1,394
|)
|(2,230
|)
|(4,001
|)
|Charge-offs
|(1,302
|)
|(1,887
|)
|(1,255
|)
|(1,902
|)
|(1,730
|)
|Recoveries
|464
|714
|669
|1,426
|1,005
|Net charge-offs
|(838
|)
|(1,173
|)
|(586
|)
|(476
|)
|(725
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|28,981
|$
|27,858
|$
|29,877
|$
|31,857
|$
|34,563
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|20,487
|$
|20,768
|$
|22,070
|$
|24,085
|$
|26,106
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|-
|87
|5
|327
|171
|Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)
|1,141
|1,367
|359
|133
|308
|Total nonperforming loans
|21,628
|22,222
|22,434
|24,545
|26,585
|OREO
|848
|1,015
|1,240
|1,324
|1,740
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|22,476
|$
|23,237
|$
|23,674
|$
|25,869
|$
|28,325
|Additional Information
|Total Accruing TDRs(3)
|$
|8,782
|$
|8,652
|$
|8,185
|$
|8,309
|$
|9,027
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.96
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.24
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.69
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.90
|%
|Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans
|134.00
|%
|125.36
|%
|133.18
|%
|129.79
|%
|130.01
|%
|Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans
|1.29
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.61
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.15
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.14
|%
|(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
|(2) Accruing total TDRs
