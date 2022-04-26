Frontline Education Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators Category

Malvern, PA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that Frontline Human Capital Management (HCM) was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Emerging Education Technology for Administrators category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services and people in the education and business technology industries.

Frontline HCM equips schools with everything needed to support the entire employee lifecycle from recruiting to retirement. Frontline HCM software provides real-time visibility into positions, staffing and vacancies for better organizational planning. Automated workflows, forms management, proactive alerts, actionable dashboards, professional growth tools to further professional learning and employee self-service tools help make HR teams and other K-12 leaders more efficient and productive, enabling them to focus on more strategic initiatives that impact student outcomes.

"Strategic HCM enables district leaders to better attract, retain and professionally develop teachers and staff while making HR interactions as effective and efficient as possible," said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline. "It's an honor to be recognized as a CODiE finalist for our HCM solution and its role in helping districts to make the most of resources and ensuring that every student has access to an excellent education experience – from engaging with bus drivers and food service workers to being supported by school leaders and teachers. This recognition advances Frontline's mission of partnering with the K-12 community in their pursuit of excellence."

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Frontline HCM was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations June 8 and June 9, 2022. Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

