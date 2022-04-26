Motili Employees Kick Off Food Drive During Latest MotiliCares Initiative

Denver, CO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motili, a leading real estate technology solutions company, today announced the official start of their food drive as part of the MotiliCares program. MotiliCares is funded entirely by employee contributions, and is part of an effort to make a difference in the communities around Denver, CO and Binghamton, NY.

Early in the pandemic, Matthew Sallee, Vice President of Sales, initiated a weekend project to deliver meals to the local healthcare workers. It quickly grew into a company-wide program delivering over 400 meals to local businesses in Denver and Binghamton in its first two weeks. MotiliCares has now expanded its mission to aid local communities beyond the pandemic.

"Food insecurity continues to be a large problem across the country," said Matthew Sallee, Vice President of Sales, Motili. "The pandemic has truly exacerbated the problem and the number of people going hungry in the United States is increasing. The Food Bank of the Rockies saw an increase in need of 150% over the past year. Motili employees lead our MotiliCares efforts, and we are so proud of the work they have done already and will continue to do."

The Denver office has partnered with the Food Bank of the Rockies for a food drive that will run through May 20th. In 2021, the Food Bank of the Rockies provided more than 110 million pounds of food to individuals, children, older adults, and other neighbors in need across Colorado and Wyoming. That's the equivalent of more than 245,000 meals every day.

The Binghamton NY office has an ongoing food drive with CHOW. CHOW distributes 2.2 M meals per year. CHOW receives, stores, and sorts donated and purchased food to be distributed throughout their local network of food pantries and meal sites.

Based in Denver, Motili provides technology connecting property owners and managers to HVAC and plumbing contractors.

About Motili

