Switchgear Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The switchgear market has grown due to the electrification of rural areas, increased energy generation, and increased investments. The switchgear market is predicted to rise in response to rising energy demand as a result of rapid urbanization and more awareness among the younger population. Switchgear is employed in commercial, residential, and industrial contexts and at every switching point in the electrical power system. Furthermore, as renewable energy generation grows, switchgear plays a larger role than ever in keeping networks synchronised and reducing the risk of blackouts. Power utilities install switchgear to satisfy current business requirements, such as ensuring safety and reliable power supply and ensuring business continuity. Switchgear technological advancements have changed the business, and manufacturers are still looking for innovative methods to build small, dependable, and environmentally friendly switchgear that is simple to install and commission.



Between 2022 and 2030, the global switchgear market is expected to grow at a ~6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach a value of USD 174.9 billion.

The global switchgear market has been divided into four categories: voltage type, insulation, installation, end user, and region. The switchgear market is classified into three categories based on voltage type: high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage. Because of its utility in utility and industrial installations, the low voltage category dominates the worldwide switchgear market. Low voltage switchgear is general electrical switchgear rated up to 1,000 volts. Switches, circuit breakers, fuses, isolators, circuit interrupters, tiny and molded-case circuit breakers are all examples of low voltage switchgear. Short circuit currents can produce thermal and mechanical strains, which low voltage switchgear can help to prevent against. This shields the remainder of the system from harmful currents and improper switching.





Key industry participants in the Switchgear market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (US), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India), Eaton (Ireland), Alstom SA (France), Schneider Electric (France), Havells India Ltd. (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (India), HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (South Korea), Fuji Electric Co., LTD. (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Toshiba International Corporation (US), Powell (US), L&T Electrical & Automation (India) and Hyosung Corporation (South Korea)

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Switchgear Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Switchgear Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Switchgear Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



What is the potential of the Switchgear Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Switchgear Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Switchgear Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME's and prominent vendors in Switchgear Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Switchgear Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Switchgear Market?

Who are the prominent players in Switchgear Market?

