Electrolyzer Market Size to Hit USD 467.39 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3%

Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrolyzer market size is projected to reach USD 467.39 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The global electrolyzer market was worth USD 304.57 million in 2020. According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights, increasing demand for electric vehicles and the growing focus on power generation in the APAC region to bolster electrolyzer market growth. Merger and Acquisition by Siemens and Teledyne Energy Systems to Create Exciting Sales Opportunities.

Merger and Acquisition by Prominent Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market for electrolyzer is fragmented by the presence of major players that are striving to maintain a stronghold by acquiring other small companies to expand their electrolyzer portfolio, Moreover, other key players are adopting strategies such as facility expansion, collaboration, and partnership to gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the highly competitive market.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 467.39 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 304.57 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Electric Vehicles to Propel Growth Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources to Attract Investments amid COVID-19





Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Electric Vehicles to Propel Growth

Due to advancement in technology and the growing demand for clean energy sources in the automotive industry, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that are powered by hydrogen are being developed by companies. These EVs are more efficient and do not produce tailpipe emissions. Moreover, they have the ability to achieve longer distance than conventional fuel cell electric vehicles due to their densely packed energy storage.

Therefore, the increasing demand for such vehicles is likely to boost the adoption of electrolyzers globally. In addition to this, increasing investment in the APAC region to generate power through renewable sources is expected to contribute to the global electrolyzer market growth in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in November 2020, China commenced work for the construction of a hydrogen plant in the city of Wuhan with an investment of about USD 290 million to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy in the country.

Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources to Attract Investments amid COVID-19

The pandemic may have either halted or postponed several industrial projects leading to major disruption in the supply chains. However, the growing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to attract significant investments that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Market Segmentation:

Electrolyzer Market is segmented into Type, Application, and Region

In terms of Type, the market is segmented into Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer and PEM Electrolyzer.

Based on Application, the market divided into Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics & Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV, Power to Gas, Others.

With respect to geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Power Plants Segment to Hold Largest Market Share

Based on application, the power plants segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront backed by increasing adoption of hydrogen power plants across the automotive industry to reduce the emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases.

Regional Insights:

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Across Industries to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest global electrolyzer market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for hydrogen across several industries such as petrochemicals, automotive, glass purification, and others in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the stringent zero-emission rule that is likely to boost the adoption of advanced electrolyzers from the automotive sector in the region.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Nel (Proton On-Site) (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (US)

Areva H2gen (France)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (Japan)

McPhy (France)

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Suzhou Jingli (China)

TianJin Mainland (China)

ITM Power (UK)

718th Research Institute of CSIC (China)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

Erredue SpA (Italy)

MVS Engineering (India)

GreenHydrogen .dk (Denmark)

Enapter (Italy)

Giner Inc. (US)

ShaanXi HuaQin (China)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Zhondian (China)

Industry Development:

June 2020 - Plug Power Inc., announced the acquisition of United Hydrogen Group Inc. and Giner ELX that are actively engaged in the production, liquefaction, and distribution of hydrogen in North America. The acquisition is likely to strengthen Plug Power's position in the region and aid in expansion of its footprint.





Global Electrolyzer Market Segmentation:

By Type

Alkaline Traditional Electrolyzer

PEM Electrolyzer

By Application

Power Plants

Steel Plants

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's

Power to Gas

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





