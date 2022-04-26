Proactive news headlines including Cooper Metals, Oar Resources, Magnis Energy Technologies and International Graphite

Sydney, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Cooper Metals Ltd CPM has secured a contract for 20 holes and 2,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling at King Solomon and Python prospects of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland, part of an expansive exploration effort which will include a large airborne versatile domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey. Click here

has identified an opportunity to put its Oakdale Graphite Project back on the map following a detailed assessment of the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia based project. Click here Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( MNS MNSEF subsidiary Imperium3 New York (iM3NY) continues to make strong progress at a gigawatt-scale lithium-ion battery plant being established in Endicott, New York. Click here

has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZEN Energy aimed at concluding binding agreements for the purchase of firmed renewable energy. Click here Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd TEG and Pilot Energy PGY Ltd have restructured the existing joint venture arrangements for the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) and the proposed Cliff Head Carbon Capture and Storage Project (CH CCS Project), clearing the way for further development. Click here

has executed an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Chile Limitada (Teck Chile), a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited, on its 100%-owned Loreto Copper Project in Chile. Click here CuFe Ltd CUF continues to make headway at the JWD Iron Ore Project in WA, in which it operates and holds a 60% interest. Click here

, which is prospecting for rare earth elements (REEs) in the Gawler Craton in South Australia, is buoyed by neighbouring prospector Petratherm Ltd's 's announcement of a major high-value REE discovery on Marmota's doorstep. Click here Eastern Metals Ltd EMS has unearthed what could be a high-grade zinc zone within the Browns Reef base metal deposit in New South Wales. Click here

has finalised the sale of its pontoon asset, which it announced in December last year, and has received the full US$4.3 million (around A$6.06 million) in cash proceeds. Click here Shree Minerals Limited SHH is awaiting assay results from a completed reverse circulation drilling program at Rock Lodge Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Click here

has surpassed 500,000 ounces of gold at 1.3 g/t at the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) in WA through updated resource estimates from Pericles, Lady Shenton and Stirling deposits. Click here Latin Resources Ltd LRS has demonstrated strong continuity of mineralisation at Bananal Valley Prospect of the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, returning solid lithium intersections from more than 600 metres of strike in a diamond drilling campaign. Click here

is progressing exploration at its Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Project, following delays due to the wet season and high COVID infection rates within the Kimberley region. Click here Buru Energy Ltd BRU welcomes an independent resources review of the Rafael convention wet gas discovery onshore in the Canning Basin of northwest Western Australia that confirms the potential for a major gas resource. Click here

has gained confidence in the continuity and size of the Millrose Project's gold system with more thick intersections of gold prompting the company to recruit additional geologists in an effort to expand drilling activities. Click here AuKing Mining Ltd AKN has pinpointed multiple cobalt hits in historical drill core samples from the Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project's Sandiego deposit in WA. Click here

has bolstered its battery metals expertise with a new board director. Click here Patrys Ltd PAB has appointed Dr Rebecca Tunstall to the position of vice president, Corporate Development. Click here

has welcomed the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy & Industry Strategy publication of the new British Energy Security Strategy (BEIS). Click here Mako Gold Ltd MKG has struck further high-grade gold during ongoing drilling at Gogbala Prospect, part of the company's flagship Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Click here

's farm in and joint venture (JV) agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited at the Paterson North Copper-Gold Project is ticking along, with a program of works recently confirmed and the company primed to kick off drilling. Click here Marvel Gold Ltd MVL has received positive results from an initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Lone Wolf Prospect of the Tabakorole Gold Project in Mali, successfully demonstrating mineralisation in three of five holes. Click here

has established an ‘at the market' (ATM) equity program, appointing full-service brokerage and investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. Inc as sales agent. Click here BlackEarth Minerals NL BEM 's flagship Maniry Graphite Project is set to be a beneficiary of massive infrastructure spending in Madagascar, which will improve access and connectivity to the project and is projected to reduce transport costs. Click here

