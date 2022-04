Landsea Homes Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA announced today that the company will release its results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific time (5:00 PM Eastern time) to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM Pacific time (5:00 PM Eastern time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13729555

Replay Details:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13729555

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element."® Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

