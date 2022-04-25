Iterum Therapeutics Presented Data at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced two poster presentations at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held April 23-26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.



The poster presentations at ECCMID were as follows:

Title: In Vitro Activity of Sulopenem and Comparator Agents Against Anaerobic Clinical Isolates from the SENTRY Surveillance Program 2018-2020

Presenting Author: Steven Aronin

Poster Session: 5a. Mechanisms of action, new compounds, preclinical data & pharmacology of antibacterial agents

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Sulopenem Followed by Oral Sulopenem Etzadroxil/Probenecid Versus Intravenous Ertapenem Followed by Oral Ciprofloxacin and Metronidazole or Amoxicillin-Clavulanate in the Treatment of Complicated Intra-abdominal Infections: The SURE-3 Trial

Presenting Author: Steven Aronin

Poster Session: 5c. New or repurposed antibacterial agents: clinical trials

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is currently advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation. Sulopenem also has an IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, therapeutic and market potential of sulopenem. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "would," "will," "future," "potential" or the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Iterum's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Actual future results may be materially different from what is expected due to factors largely outside Iterum's control, including uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical and non-clinical development, including any potential additional clinical trials and non-clinical development that may be conducted in response to the complete response letter received by Iterum in July 2021, availability and timing of data from such potential clinical and non-clinical development, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including any potential resubmission of the new drug application for oral sulopenem, changes in public policy or legislation, commercialization plans and timelines, if oral sulopenem is approved, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, the accuracy of Iterum's expectations regarding how far into the future Iterum's cash on hand will fund Iterum's ongoing operations including completing potential additional clinical and non-clinical development of oral sulopenem, the impact of COVID-19 and related responsive measures thereto, Iterum's ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks and uncertainties concerning the outcome, impact, effects and results of Iterum's evaluation of corporate, strategic, financial and financing alternatives, including the terms, timing, structure, value, benefits and costs of any corporate, strategic, financial or financing alternative and Iterum's ability to complete one at all and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2022, and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent Iterum's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Iterum assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.