QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

by Globe Newswire
April 25, 2022 5:04 PM | 1 min read

JASPER, Ind., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. KBAL announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 24, 2022.

About Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today's design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

For additional information contact:

Chris Kuepper - chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com
Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546-2256
Telephone 812.482.1600

Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases