Farm Management Enthusiasts are Invited to the 23rd International Farm Management Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark: Summer 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 23rd International Farm Management Congress (IFMA23) will be hosted by the University of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark from June 26th to July 1st, 2022. The theme of the Congress is Strategic Farming in Scandinavia and will focus on what it takes to be successful in farming in an increasingly complex and ever-changing agricultural environment.



"We find ourselves amidst unprecedented, turbulent times in agriculture – the impacts of global conflict, climate change and COVID are affecting supply chains, global food security and challenging resilience and prosperity in farming like never before," says Trevor Atkinson, President of the International Farm Management Association. "The Congress provides an incredibly timely opportunity to meet and discuss these challenges and share insights into possible next steps and solutions for agriculture across the globe."

The Congress includes keynote presentations from agricultural thought-leaders and farm management experts, farm tours and an accompanying persons program. "Farm management enthusiasts from around the world including farmers, advisors, academics, industry and government are invited to explore farming in Scandinavia," says Brian Jacobsen, Chair of IFMA23. "Delegates will experience how world quality products are produced and how respect for the environment is embedded in decision-making."

The Congress will cover a wide spectrum of topics including sustainable farming and global food security, environmental stewardship including ecological goods and services, building a resilient farm business, new farming and farm management technology, working within global and local markets, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship, and international trade.

Pre- and post-Congress tours provide an opportunity to take a deeper dive into farming in Scandinavia, visiting historic attractions and successful farming operations as delegates make their way through Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Delegates will have the opportunity to experience Scandinavian hospitality first-hand and understand why these three countries are ranked as some of the happiest countries in the world.

About the International Farm Management Association (IFMA)

IFMA is an international non-profit organization with 50 member countries around the world. Our objective is to further the knowledge and understanding of farm business management and to exchange ideas and information about farm management theory and practice across the globe.

