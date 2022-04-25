FullWell Focuses on Male Fertility with Vitality and Virility

CONCORD, Mass., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rate of infertility is increasing and is nearly as common in men as it is in women in the United States. About 9% of American men and 10% of American women under the age of 44 report infertility problems (CDC, 2013 and Office on Women's Health, 2019). Despite men accounting for nearly half of all fertility problems, it is commonly regarded as a "woman's issue" leaving men feeling helpless and without purpose in the fertility process. Men who are sidelined during a couple's fertility journey can have feelings of anxiety, shame and guilt that can impact relationships, performance at work, and mental wellbeing. During National Infertility Awareness Week, FullWell, a fertility wellness and education brand, is putting a spotlight on male fertility by highlighting ways to increase vitality and virility.



Infertility not only causes stress, it can also put a financial strain on a relationship:

The average couple goes through two in vitro fertilization cycles, bringing the total cost of IVF (including procedures and medications) between $40,000 and $60,000 (SingleCare, 2020);

An estimated 85% of IVF costs are often paid out of pocket (Fertility and Sterility, 2011);

Infertility is one of the primary reasons for divorce among couples (International Journal of Reproductive Biomedicine, 2020); and

Up to 60% of infertile individuals reported psychiatric symptoms with significantly higher levels of anxiety and depression than their fertile counterparts (Clinical Therapeutics, 2014).

"Most couples will jump right to IVF if they don't have luck conceiving in the first 3-6 months of trying to have a baby. Unfortunately by doing this, couples are skipping over a cost-effective and less-stressful option," said Ayla Barmmer, MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist, functional medicine practitioner and the founder, and CEO, of FullWell. "Like many aspects of our health, male and female fertility can be supported by improving lifestyle choices, such as minimizing environmental exposures, and using targeted nutritional support."

Barmmer says an extensive body of research has identified a clear connection between the role of paternal health and post-fertilization development through the long-term health status of a baby. Therefore improving male fertility plays a critical role. Some actions men can take to help improve the overall health of their sperm and to mitigate oxidative stress, prevent inflammation and support healthy metabolism include:

Eating a diet high in antioxidants (including selenium and vitamins E and C) and omega-3 fatty acids;

Exercising regularly;

Getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep daily;

Supplementing daily (including choline, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin B12, magnesium, and folate);

Avoiding cigarette smoke, limiting alcohol, and reducing exposure to chemicals.



"It's true that sperm health can be affected by factors that are out of our control, but nutrition also plays a huge role," said Barmmer. "If men focus on flooding their body with the right levels of these nutrients, they can make a positive impact on conception, pregnancy health and the baby's long-term health."

To help men be an active participant in the fertility journey, FullWell has developed an effective, evidence-based formula for men called Vitality and Virility (SRP $49.95, one month supply). The high-quality supplement is formulated with a blend of micronutrients and antioxidants designed to promote optimal male reproductive health. It includes the right amounts of 20 nutrients men should be taking daily in each supplement dose. FullWell uses third-party independent testing to ensure no harmful contaminants, including heavy metals, are present in its fertility supplements for both men and women. For more fertility nutrition tips, visit: https://fullwellfertility.com.

