MP Materials Automotive, Inc. Investors: Today, April 25, 2022, Last Day to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("MP Materials" or the "Company") MP investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MP Materials shares; between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

