Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
April 25, 2022 12:51 PM | 1 min read

TUPELO, Miss., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation RNST approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 118 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.9 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:For MediaFor Financials:
 John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
 Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
 Director of MarketingChief Financial Officer
 (662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
 joxford@renasant.comjim.mabry@renasant.com

