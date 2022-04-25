After Recent Success at World-Renowned Events, LandAirSea Officials Look Forward to Future

CHICAGO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS tracking company LandAirSea (LAS) is thrilled to announce a successful start to 2022, with its GPS products playing integral roles at several world-famous events, including championship basketball games in New Orleans, a marathon in Houston, and even a few special events in Washington, D.C.



The products were used to support event management, monitor assets and even help ensure timely responses to unique situations throughout these iconic events.

"Our Generation II LandAirSea GPS units are working great and we are excited to see large events, festivals, sporting events and businesses get back to normal after the past few years of COVID. In fact, over the next nine months, the LandAirSea 54 Location Sharing and Tracking System will be used for world renown events in Las Vegas, Miami, Boston, Houston, New York, Chicago and Charlotte," said Steve Cooper, CEO of LandAirSea.

In addition to use in the United States, the LAS 54 GPS Asset Tracker has also been successfully deployed at large festivals, International Sporting Events, Road races and/or Conventions in Canada, Dubai, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. This is made possible by the device's international SIM cards that are laser-welded into the device to allow users to take the 54 wherever they need — at home and/or abroad."

About LandAirSea

LandAirSea GPS trackers are manufactured, engineered and assembled in the United States. Our unique GPS trackers are used for fleet management and professional vehicle and asset tracking, allowing users to monitor driving behaviors and the location of their personal assets, which gives them the peace of mind to know that if their vehicle is not where it is meant to be, they will have up-to-the-minute tracking information to correct the problem. Remember, Theft is Temporary™

