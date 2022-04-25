Jason Villalba Joins Associa As General Counsel And Senior Vice President

Dallas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Carona, Founder and CEO of Associa, the community management industry's largest company, is pleased to announce that Jason Villalba has joined the company as general counsel and senior vice president. Mr. Villalba will oversee all legal and government affairs initiatives for Associa's global network of branch offices. This includes providing strategic legal counsel to the firm's senior executive team.
Mr. Villalba previously served three terms in the Texas House of Representatives from 2012-2019. In that capacity, he sat on multiple business, economic development, and environmental committees. Following his departure from the State House, Mr. Villalba was a candidate for Dallas City Mayor. He most recently worked with the Dallas law firm of Frost Brown Todd where he advised clients in the areas of public offerings, private transactions, divestitures, and corporate restructuring.
Mr. Villalba is founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and CEO of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation. This non-partisan, non-profit research foundation helps Texas policy makers at the local, city, county, and federal level better understand the demographic, political, personal and economic profiles of the state's largest ethnic population. In addition, he currently sits on the Board of Directors for both the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Dallas Zoo and is also a Trustee for the Dallas International School.
"Associa is fortunate to have attracted a candidate of Jason Villalba's caliber to help facilitate our continued expansion in the managed community sector," said John Carona, Associa founder and CEO. "His unique skills and expertise will be invaluable as Associa continues to leverage and solidify its position as an industry leader."
Mr. Villalba holds a BBA in Economics and Finance from Baylor University and a Juris Doctorate from The University of Texas School of Law.
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
