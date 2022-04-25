Beacon Hill Technologies Expands in Texas, Launching in Houston

Boston, MA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Technologies, Beacon Hill's technology specialty division, just opened their 40th location in Houston, Texas. Beacon Hill Technologies is a world-class technology services and human capital enterprise, composed of distinct and specialized engagement organizations such as HCaaS™ (Human Capital as a Service™). We collaborate with customers across the country to deliver the very best technology consulting services, staffing solutions and onshore resources.

Leading Beacon Hill Technologies Houston is Division Director Mike Sanner. Mr. Sanner is responsible for leading the go-to-market strategy, business development, and delivery functions for the Beacon Hill Technologies team in Houston, Texas. "We are excited for Mike Sanner to join and open our Houston, TX Tech office," said Kayla Freeman, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Technologies. "He has many years of experience opening offices from scratch, and I am confident that he will do a phenomenal job breaking ground for Beacon Hill in Houston. The Houston market is booming with opportunity across many industries such as oil and gas, retail, and others. I am confident in Mike's approach and skills to build Houston into a top office. In three short months, has already filled over 46 contract positions, signed 4 new clients and has hired 3 new team members"

Prior to joining Beacon Hill, Mike helped launch IT staffing operations in multiple markets across the US. He played an essential role in opening offices by building and developing highly successful sales and delivery teams, guiding innovations in sales strategy, and building relationships in the market himself. He cares and passionately for his clients' well-being and delivers a positive consultant experience that has resulted in more than two decades of repeat customers. His belief in leading by example has allowed him to develop high-performing delivery and client-facing teams by attracting top talent across the country.

Since launching in Boston in 2005, Beacon Hill Technologies supports 40 markets across the United States. In 2020, Beacon Hill Technologies was named the 17th Largest U.S. IT Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts. Beacon Hill Technologies places IT consultants in all 50 states by seamlessly coordinating recruiting resources in local and regional markets with Beacon Hill Technologies National Recruiting & Delivery, a dedicated national recruiting team that focuses exclusively on national accounts.

About Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Beacon Hill is a leading nationwide provider of staffing and consulting solutions delivered by our collective of nearly 1,000 of the industry's leading specialty practitioners. Job seekers and companies seeking to augment their staff receive white-glove service from our industry-focused divisions: Beacon Hill Associates, Beacon Hill Digital & Creative, Beacon Hill Financial, Beacon Hill Government Services, Beacon Hill HR, Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Beacon Hill National Security, Beacon Hill Solutions and Beacon Hill Technologies.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. In 2021, Beacon Hill Staffing Group outpaced the market's growth with revenues over $900 million.



