At 5.8% CAGR, Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Size & Share Worth USD 38,456.8 Million by 2028 | Food & Beverage Metal Cans Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report 2022-2028 by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market By Raw Materials (Aluminum and Steel), By Type (2-piece and 3-piece), By The Degree of Internal Pressure (Pressurized Cans, and Vacuum Cans), By Application (Food (Fruits & Vegetable, Convenience Food, Pet Food, Meat & Seafood, Other Food Products (Baby food, Dairy food, and Oils & fats)), Beverages (Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Sports & Energy Drinks, and Other Beverages (Dairy beverages, Packaged water, RTD coffee & Tea, Juices, and Nectar)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

What is the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Growth?

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market size & share was valued at around USD 27,419.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass a value of around USD 38,456.8 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What are Food & Beverage Metal Cans? How big is the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

Report Overview:

Metal cans are made up primarily of steel, aluminum, and tin. These are easy to stack and are lightweight. Metal cans have a number of important advantages, including the fact that they are 100 percent recyclable without compromising the material's sturdiness or quality, which helps to ensure environmental sustainability.

Metal, as a packaging material, has good barrier qualities and is therefore widely employed in food packaging applications. They are employed in a variety of packaging types and have a variety of closures, such as glass bottles and composite cans. Since metals are not inert with food products, the packing material is coated with protective lacquers to avoid food and metal interactions and to prevent migration into food. These packaging materials have a lower global warming potential and are more recyclable since they have magnetic properties that make segregation easier.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 27,419.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 38,456.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Crown Holdings, Inc (US), Ball Corporation (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland), Kian Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings Limited (China), Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), CCL Industries (US), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (Japan), Universal Can Corporation (Japan), Independent Can Company (US), Mauser Packaging Solution LLC (Germany), Visy (Australia), Lageen Food Packaging (Israel), Massilly Holding S.A.S (France), P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd. (UK), Unimpack (The Netherlands), Müller und Bauer GmbH (Germany), Allied Cans (Canada), and Others Key Segment By Raw Material, Type, Degree of internal Pressure, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

What are the factors driving the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

The rising global demand for packaged food items is propelling the Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market in the forecast period. In addition, the changing lifestyles of individuals and the increasing disposable income of consumers are supporting market expansion in the coming years. The Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market is also benefiting from rising consumer awareness about non-carcinogenic packaging. The metal cans are used for packaging as they match the safety regulations and hygiene standards of the consumers.

The constant efforts made by major manufacturing businesses to create unique packaging goods are expected to provide enormous potential for the Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market over the anticipated period. Metal recycling and reusing are helping to drive the market forward. Moreover, the rising popularity of free home delivery has increased the demand for healthier food packing. However, growing worries about pollution, fluctuations in raw material prices, and the availability of alternatives are projected to stymie industry expansion.

Which segment accounted for the largest Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market share?

Segmentation Analysis

The Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market is segregated based on Raw Material, Type, Degree of internal Pressure, and Application.

Based on Raw Materials, the global market is distinguished into Aluminum and Steel. Based on Type, the global market is distinguished into 2-piece and 3-piece. Based on the Degree of internal Pressure, the global market is distinguished into Pressurized cans, and Vacuum cans.

Based on Application, the global market is distinguished into Food, Fruits & vegetable, Convenience food, Pet food, Meat & seafood, Other food products (baby food, dairy food, and oils & fats), beverages, Alcoholic beverages, Carbonated soft drinks, Sports & energy drinks, and Other beverages (dairy beverages, packaged water, RTD coffee & tea, juices, and nectars).

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

The global metal cans business experienced ups and downs during the Covid-19 pandemic era. Increased demand for healthy beverages may have sped up industry growth. Steelmakers responded rapidly to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on demand, with first-quarter output dropping year over year. In addition, the nonferrous metals industry is an important provider of vital value chains such food packaging. Due to severe demand reductions in important value chains, supply delays, and transportation issues, COVID-19 is having a large and expanding economic impact on the nonferrous metals sector. The Covid-19 lockdown, on the other hand, created a higher production halts and supply chain disruption, which hampered industry expansion.

Who are the key players in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Food & Beverage Metal Cans market include -

VelocityEHS (US)

Enablon (France)

Intelex (US)

Cority US)

Gensuite (US)

Sphera (US)

SAI Global (US)

Quentic (Germany)

UL (US)

Alcumus (UK)

SHE Crown Holdings Inc (US)

Ball Corporation (US)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland)

Kian Joo Group (Malaysia)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

CCL Industries (US)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)

Independent Can Company (US)

Mauser Packaging Solution LLC (Germany)

Visy (Australia)

Lageen Food Packaging (Israel)

Massilly Holding S.A.S (France)

P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd. (UK)

Unimpack (The Netherlands)

Müller und Bauer GmbH (Germany)

Allied Cans (Canada)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The Food & Beverage Metal Cans market is anticipated to be worth approximately USD 27,419.5million in 2021, and it is expected to be worth approximately USD 38,456.8 million by 2028.

The Food & Beverage Metal Cans market is anticipated to be worth approximately USD 27,419.5million in 2021, and it is expected to be worth approximately USD 38,456.8 million by 2028.

Based on Raw Material segment, the aluminium sector is expected to have the largest proportion of the food and beverage metal cans market. .

By Application, the food & beverage segment accounted for the larger size in the food & beverage metal cans market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America has emerged as the dominant region. Increased consumption of beer and other alcoholic beverages is expected to benefit the local sector during the forecast period on the basis of region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global Food & Beverage Metal Cans players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the Food & Beverage Metal Cans market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the Food & Beverage Metal Cans market's CAGR and size is during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth for Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

In the food and beverage metal cans industry, North America held the biggest market share. The increased consumer awareness of environmental sustainability is driving the North American food and beverage metal cans industry. North America is a significant producer of food and beverages. Furthermore, North America is one of the world's largest consumers of aluminium cans, and the region is primarily controlled by a huge number of packaged food and beverage customers. Strong R&D expenditure and technological advances are projected to have a favorable impact on the North American domestic production of the food & beverage metal cans market.

These variables influence the North American market for food and beverage metal cans. The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to develop at the quickest rate throughout the forecasted period because of rising consumer disposable income, rising demand for high-quality metal packaging from the region, a variety of beers at varying prices, and the influence of Western culture. Moreover, the increase in beer consumption by the young population is likely one of the key causes leading to the region's rise in beer consumption, which supports the metal cans business.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Can-Pack SA has expanded its association with Special, which includes a new can design made specifically to honor the brand's local heritage. With icons for Geographical Brewery, Regional Malt House, Regional Barley, Regional Can, and Regional Printing House, the new can design indicates the regional provenance of every major aspect of the beer.

The global food & beverage metal cans market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Aluminum

Steel

By Type

2-piece

3-piece

By Degree of Internal Pressure

Pressurized Cans

Vacuum Cans

By Application

Food Fruits & Vegetables Convenience Food Pet Food Meat & Seafood Other Food Products (Baby food, Dairy food, and Oils & fats)

Beverage Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Sports & Energy Drinks Other Beverages (Dairy beverages, Packaged water, RTD coffee & Tea, Juices, and Nectar)



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/food-and-beverage-metal-cans-market



