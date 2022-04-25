M2 Compliance to Sponsor the Planet Microcap Showcase

Fort Lauderdale, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance, a leading SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, will be sponsoring the Planet Microcap Showcase which will be held Tuesday, May 3 through Thursday, May 5, 2022 at The Bally's Hotel, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.
M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer an UNLIMITED EDGAR & iXBRL program for only $5,995 per year, which includes all your SEC filings --- including REGISTRATION STATEMENTS. M2 has grown to represent over 1,200 companies and has filed over 100,000 files to date with the SEC. With more than 140 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and efficient drafting 24/7.
We look forward to seeing you soon.
M2 Compliance
Disclosure Management Services
ixbrl.com
For more information, visit M2compliance.com or call (844) 424-1001.
David McGuire, Founder & CEO
M2 Compliance LLC
2455 E. Sunrise Blvd., Suite 1201
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304
