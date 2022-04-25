SOFITC Awarded Cybersecurity BPA for Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOFITC, LLC, a joint venture of Softek International, Inc. and FEDITC LLC, has completed on-boarding personnel for the single-award Risk Management and Assessment Support Services (RMASS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) supporting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Information Security Officer Directorate (CISOD).

"We worked closely with DHS Headquarters Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) CISOD and the Office of Procurement Operations (OPO) to execute a smooth transition," said Anshu Sinha, President and Managing Partner of SOFITC. "Our effort builds on our on-going experience supporting Department of Defense (DoD) Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Cybersecurity. We are in the process of ramping up a significant cadre of cybersecurity experts ready to provide support across the department."

The $94 million, six-year BPA was competitively awarded on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) set-aside. Under this BPA, DHS obtains services to support cybersecurity by effectively managing risks and ensuring enterprise-wide compliance with federal information security laws, regulations, policies, mandates, and standards. Tasks include risk tracking and reporting, risk management and compliance, and cybersecurity maturity assessments. This BPA is available to all DHS Headquarters lines of business.

To ensure low-risk, rapid-response resourcing, SOFITC Joint Venture (JV) members Softek International and FEDITC have partnered with AKIMA Global Technology, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and certified U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) company, which is part of the Akima family of companies," Sinha stated. "Their deep pool of capabilities and extensive experience significantly reduces our risk in execution of this vehicle."

About SOFITC, LLC: Based out of Piscataway, NJ, SOFITC, LLC is a JV formed under the auspices of the SBA's All Small Business Mentor-Protégé Program. Softek International is the protégé and managing partner and FEDITC is the mentor. SOFITC is a WOSB, HubZone, 8(a), Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB). In addition to the RMASS BPA, SOFITC past performance includes support to SOCOM, the US Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and the National Geospatial Agency (NGA). SOFITC core capabilities include Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Software Development, and Professional Services.

For further information, please contact:

Anne Miele

Anne.Miele@softekintl.com

(732) 287 3337

