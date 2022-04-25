Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2022 April 26-28, 2022 in Baltimore, MD

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 51 technology partners in its pavilion at TechNet Cyber 2022. Sponsored by AFCEA, this conference and exhibition provides a forum for military, industry and academia to discuss and plan how to achieve persistent engagement, presence and innovation. It is the opportunity to devise a new strategy to build resilience and defend networks. The event offers networking opportunities and presentations that focus on leveraging innovative technology, advancing cybersecurity and building new relationships between the military and industry sectors.
WHO:
Carahsoft's partner pavilion will feature more than 51 partners showcasing a full range of solutions, enabling attendees to learn about innovations in cloud computing, cyber security solutions, and information operations, assurance and security. Join Carahsoft at booth #3407 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.
Partners Demoing at Carahsoft's booth (#3407):
- Adobe
- Cloud Cover
- Collibra
- CyCognito
- Ekahau
- Exodus
- ForgeRock
- GreyNoise
- Infinera
- Kion
- MacStadium
- Mattermost
- Puppet
- RegScale
- Sixgill
- Vectra
- Veracode
- WalkMe
Exhibiting Partner Pavilion Vendors:
- Attivo Networks (#3709)
- Blackberry (#3711)
- Broadcom (#3907)
- Entrust (#3612)
- Exabeam (#4009)
- ExtraHop (#3708)
- F5 (#3607)
- Fidelis Cybersecurity (#4008)
- Forescout (#3913)
- Gigamon (#3707)
- Hacker One (#3813)
- HashiCorp (#3811)
- Imperva (#3908)
- Infoblox (#3712)
- Mandiant (#3909)
- NetAbstraction (#3611)
- Okta (#3812)
- OPSWAT (#3808)
- Ping Identity (#3807)
- Proofpoint (#3911)
- Qmulos (#3512)
- RSA (#3514)
- Saviynt (#3609)
- SecurityScorecard (#4007)
- Securonix (#3713)
- SentinelOne (#3608)
- Splunk (#3511)
- Thales TCT (#3411)
- Trellix (#3414)
- Trend Micro (#3513)
- Venafi (#3809)
- Veritas (#3412-3413)
- Zoom (#3613)
Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting:
- 10ZiG Technology (#3238)
- Akamai (#3111)
- Amazon Web Services (#3838)
- Anchore (#3831)
- Appgate (#2819)
- BeyondTrust (#3805)
- Center for Internet Security (#2825)
- Ciena (#2810)
- Cofense (#2708)
- Confluent (#3803)
- Corelight (#2928)
- cPacket Networks, Inc. (#3006)
- CyberArk Software Inc. (#4027)
- Delinea (#3103)
- Dell Technologies (#2807)
- Deltek (#2802)
- DTech Apps by Discover Technologies (#2905)
- Elastic (#3008)
- Enterprise (#3743)
- Flexera (#3319)
- Forcepoint (#3832)
- Fortinet (#3320)
- Forward Networks (#3704)
- GitLab (#3804)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#3626)
- Hitachi Vantara Federal (#2924)
- Iboss (#2717)
- Ivanti (#3033)
- Keeper Security (#3030)
- Lookout (#3826)
- MFGS (#3635)
- Neo4j (#3216)
- Nutanix (#3011)
- Palo Alto Networks (#3113)
- Progress Software (#3002)
- Quzara (#3741)
- Rapid7 (#3505)
- Recorded Future (#3735)
- Redhat (#3130)
- Riverbed Technology (#3222)
- Rubrik (#3304)
- SailPoint (#3338)
- ServiceNow (#3524)
- Solarwinds (#3115)
- Sonatype, Inc. (#2818)
- Tanium (#2803)
- Telos (#3102)
- Tenable (#3827)
- Tricentis (#3028)
- VMware (#3744)
- Zscaler (#3402)
Carahsoft will sponsor TechNet's happy hour which will take place from 4-5p.m., Tuesday, April 26th in the exhibit hall. Following the event, Carahsoft will host a networking reception for all its customers and partners participating in TechNet Cyber 2022 from 5:30-7:30p.m., Tuesday, April 26th at the Baltimore Hard Rock Cafe.
WHEN:
Tuesday - Thursday, April 26-28, 2022
WHERE:
Baltimore Convention Center
One West Pratt Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21201
Directions
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
For more information on Carahsoft's Partner Pavilion, contact Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber Solutions at Carahsoft at steve.jacyna@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft's TechNet Cyber event site.
The dedicated Cybersecurity and Defense team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies with a variety of cybersecurity solutions to secure their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's cybersecurity solutions visit Carahsoft's Cybersecurity page or contact cybersecurity@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.