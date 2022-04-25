DEADLINE ALERT for AFRM, ERIC, AI, RIVN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

Class Period: February 12, 2021 - February 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Affirm's buy now, pay later service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (3) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's Tweet contained only selected metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results, which caused investors to believe that the Company had performed better than it actually did; (5) the Tweet omitted material details, including that Affirm's quarterly loss was $0.57 per share, which was necessary in order to make the statement made not misleading; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ericsson ERIC

Class Period: April 27, 2017 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (2) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (3) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

Class Period: December 9, 2020 – February 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2022

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (2) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (3) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (4) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Class Period: November 10, 2021 – March 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022

Shareholders with $25,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Rivian had underpriced the R1T and R1S to such a degree that Rivian would be forced to raise prices shortly after the IPO; (2) the potential for significant reputational damage and cancellation of fully refundable preorders for the R1T and R1S that would result from Company's need to address its underpriced EVs by raising prices shortly after the IPO; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

