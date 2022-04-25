Demand for Global Field Service Management Market Size & Share 2022 | Stunning Growth at CAGR of 11.7%, to Surpass a Value of USD 6,161.9 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Value, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Field Service Management Market By Components (Solution, Services), By Solution (Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization, Customer Management, Work Order Management, Inventory Management, Service Contract Management, Reporting and Analytics, Other Solutions (Billing, Invoicing, Tracking and Performance Management)), By Services (Integration and Implementation, Training and Support, Consulting), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Field Service Management Market size & share was worth around USD 3,172.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6,161.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What is Field Service Management? How big is the Field Service Management Market?

Market Overview:

Field service management helps firms keep a watch of their assets and manage maintenance and operations in an optimal manner to maintain proper functionality of all systems installed in the organization.

The field service management market is expected to see high demand as the deployment of technological solutions and digitization paces up across the world and boosts demand for technology services. Increasing demand for faster services is also expected to boost the field service management market potential over the forecast period through 2028.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/field-service-management-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 204+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,172.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6,161.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), Salesforce(US), IFS(Sweden), ServiceMax(US), SAP (Germany), Infor(US), Trimble(US), Comarch(Poland), ServicePower(US), OverIT(Italy), FieldAware(US), Geoconcept(France), Zinier(US), Accruent(US), and Others Key Segment By Components, Solution, Services, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Field Service Management Market: Dynamics

Rapid urbanization has led to further digitization and increasing investments in technology are expected to be prominent trends driving the field service management market growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automation technology and rising demand for integration of technologies like AI, machine learning, big data, and IoT are also expected to positively impact the field service management market growth through 2028.

Increasing instances of cyber-attacks have led to rising concerns for data security and privacy which is expected to hamper the field service management market growth over the forecast period. The field service management companies are focusing on bolstering the security of these field service management services and solutions to ensure customer and organization data safety which is of paramount importance in this digital age.

Browse the full "Field Service Management Market – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/field-service-management-market



Field Service Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global field service management market is segregated based on components, solution, services, deployment type, organization size, and region.

Based on solution, the global market is distinguished into Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization, Customer Management, Work Order Management, Inventory Management, Service Contract Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Other Solutions (Billing, Invoicing, Tracking and Performance Management). The field service management market will be led by the Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization segment owing to the rising focus on optimizing operations by allocating specific jobs and tasks to field representatives working in the field service management industry landscape. Increasing demand for faster services is also expected to boost the field service management segment.

Field Service Management Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of 2020 propelled the demand for digital solutions and this trend further bolstered the field service management market potential while all the other markets crumbled in the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak that brought the world to a near halt with lockdowns in multiple nations. Adoption of cloud technology from multiple organizations is expected to boost field service management market growth in the post-pandemic era.

The field service management market will experience further growth in the post-pandemic era as digitization in multiple organizations becomes a common trend across the world. The increasing demand for remote management solutions and faster service times is also expected to boost field service management market growth through 2028.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/field-service-management-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global field service management market include -

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

Salesforce (US)

IFS (Sweden)

ServiceMax (US)

SAP (Germany)

Infor (US)

Trimble (US)

Comarch (Poland)

ServicePower (US)

OverIT (Italy)

FieldAware (US)

Geoconcept (France)

Zinier (US)

Accruent (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Field Service Management market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.7%.

The Field Service Management market was valued at around USD 3,172.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6,161.9 million, by 2028.

Due to a growing focus on optimizing field service management services and solutions to ensure optimal productivity, the Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization segment is expected to have a bright outlook over the projection period on the basis of Solution segment.

By Services, as demand for field service management grows, the integration and implementation segment is expected to lead over the forecast period.

By revenue and volume share, Asia Pacific leads the global field service management industry, driven by urbanisation and industrialization in numerous economies on the basis of region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Field Service Management industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Field Service Management Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Field Service Management Industry?

What segments does the Field Service Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Field Service Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/field-service-management-market



Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the most lucrative market for field service management and this trend is expected to be prominent over the forecast period. Increasing technological proliferation, rising digitization, and increasing automation are expected to be prominent trends driving the field service management market potential in this region over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the most significant economies in this region that will be driving the field service management market growth through 2028.

Increasing urbanization will also be driving the field service management market potential in this region over the forecast period. Increasing investments in digitization and automation are also predicted to favor field service management market growth in this region through 2028.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, ServiceMax a leading name in service management announced the signing of an agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks which is a leading name in the mobile field operations management industry.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/field-service-management-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global field service management market is segmented as follows:

By Components

Solution

Services

By Solution

Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Reporting and Analytics

Other Solutions (Billing, Invoicing, Tracking and Performance Management)

By Services

Integration and Implementation

Training and Support

Consulting

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Field Service Management Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/field-service-management-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

E-Waste Management Market By Equipment Type (Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens, Small IT Equipment, Lamps), By Method (Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash, Landfill, Incineration), By Waste Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Industrial Electronics (IE), Medical Equipment), By Material(Metals, Non-ferrous Metals, Ferrous Metals, Plastic & Resins, Other Materials), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

Workplace Stress Management Market By Service (Progress Tracking Metrics, Stress Assessment, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, & Others), By Delivery Mode (Individual Counsellors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Experts, & Others), By End-User (Small Scale Organization, Medium Scale Organization, & Large Scale Organization), By Activity (Indoor & Outdoor), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Blockchain Identity Management Market By Provider (Application Provider, Middleware Provider, & Infrastructure Provider), By Industry Vertical (BSFI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail And E-Commerce, Transport & Logistics, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026

IoT Fleet Management Market By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, & Network Management), By Services (Professional & Managed), By Deployment Mode (Private, Public, &Hybrid), By Applications (Driver Tracking & Monitoring, Fleet Analytics, Fuel Management, Predictive Maintenance, &Remote Diagnostics), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Enterprise Data Management Market By Component (Software & Services), By Services (Managed Services & Professional Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Based & On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Industry Verticals (IT & telecom, BSFI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Crypto Asset Management Market By Market Type (Solution and Services), By Solution (Custodian Solution, Tokenization Solutions, Transfer & Remittance Solutions, Trading Solutions and Wallet Management), By Operating System (iOS, Android and Others), By Application (Web-Based and Mobile), By End User (Individual and Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Institutions, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

