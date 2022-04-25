Cox Media Group Announces Legal Department Changes

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group ("CMG") today announced the addition of longtime CBS executive Andrew J. Siegel as the new VP, Associate General Counsel - Business and Legal Affairs. The company also announced the expanded portfolio for current VP, Associate General Counsel Alysia Long, who will now lead Law & Policy for the company. Siegel and Long will report to Eric Dodson Greenberg, EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.
"These changes elevate CMG's legal breadth and depth as we partner with our media stations and help drive the company's strong vision in an ever-changing media ecosystem," Greenberg said.
Siegel most recently served as chief counsel for the CBS owned-and-operated television station group. At CMG, he will be responsible for legal matters relating to the day-to-day operations of the company's broadcasting business, including content and distribution agreements; management of legal matters for broadcast facilities and operations; and oversight of commercial and media law litigation.
"Andy is highly regarded in the media and legal communities as a sophisticated advisor with a wealth of expertise across the full range of issues facing the broadcast business, from critical operational issues to complex contractual matters," said Greenberg. "His impressive legal acumen coupled with his expansive knowledge of the broadcast industry will be vital additions to our efforts to build the future of media with our strong media brands, award-winning content, and best-in-class team."
Building on her nearly five years with CMG, Alysia Long will take on a broader portfolio as Vice President, Associate General Counsel – Law & Policy, where she will lead the development, coordination and execution of CMG's expanding government affairs and policy apparatus. She previously led the company's regulatory compliance program and managed legal counsel on commercial agreements.
"This new position builds upon Alysia's current leadership on FCC compliance matters and reflects an extension of our focus on a deeper engagement in policy," said Greenberg. "Through engagement with all of our stakeholders, whether members of Congress or federal regulators, state and local officials, or community and media industry groups and leaders, this elevated platform will allow us to benefit further from Alysia's expertise and her passion for policy leadership."
Dan York, President and CEO of CMG, added: "We're thrilled to have Andy join our team and delighted to have the benefit of Alysia's expanded role. I congratulate Eric on building a legal department that is so well-equipped to partner with our media stations and support the dynamic nature of our vision and business strategy."
About Cox Media Group
CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 31 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.
Media Inquiries: CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.