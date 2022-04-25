Neurological Disorder Drugs Market to Expand with Rise in Focus of Players on Development of 3D CNS Organoids, States TMR Study

Increase in number of patients suffering from disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer's disease, and epilepsy is bolstering the market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neurological disorder drugs market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, says assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Major enterprises operating in the pharmaceutical industry are using strategies of partnerships with academic institutes and small biotech companies in order to develop innovative CNS drugs. Moreover, several players are boosting their R&D efforts in neuroscience. Such efforts are projected to play an important role in the growth of the neurological disorder drugs market, which is anticipated to be valued over US$ 112 Bn by 2027.

The neurological disorder drugs market in North America is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to a surge in understanding about latest drugs intended for neurological disorders treatment and existence of key companies in the region.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market: Key Findings

Techniques used for drug development intended for disorders pertaining to the central nervous system (CNS) are generally reliant on conventional approaches related to rodent prototypes or cell-based in vitro prototypes. As differences between rodents and humans are complex for the correlation of huge data gathered in neurodevelopmental researches, these techniques are creating challenges for companies engaged in the drug development. Moreover, latest tools are known for showing maximum similarity to the human brain functions and architecture. As a result, several enterprises are focusing on advancements in the field of 3D CNS organoids and stem cells. This factor is boosting the growth avenues in the global neurological disorder drugs market.



CNS organoids offer significant avenues in the healthcare industry, as they help in imitating the physiology of a human brain. They work as an exceptional modeling tool for the study of standard versus pathological brain. CNS organoids are being gaining popularity, as they can help in understanding mechanisms of neurological health conditions. This factor suggests that the global neurological disorder drugs market is expected to gain profitable opportunities during the forecast period.

Players operating in the neurological disorder drugs market are incorporating innovative therapeutic approaches in the treatment of the Parkinson's disease. Moreover, several enterprises are investing in R&Ds in order to comprehend genetic risk factors linked to the disease and develop advanced treatment solutions. As a result, making changes to the GBA1 gene is working as one of the key approaches in the drug development activities. As alterations in the gene can cause changes of GCase (glucocerebrosidase) enzymes, players in the neurological disorder drugs market are concentrating on activation of wild type GCase in order to develop latest drug compounds in the Parkinson's disease treatments.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in focus of regulatory authorities on addressing the need for effective drug development is expected to support the growth of the global neurological disorder drugs market

Surge in the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and cerebrovascular diseases is propelling the global neurological disorder drugs market

Increase in geriatric population, which is at higher risk of developing neurological disorders, is boosting the sales prospects in the global market for neurological disorder drugs



Neurological Disorder Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AstraZeneca

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

UCB S.A.

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen

Eli Lilly and Company

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation

Disorder

Epilepsy

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebrovascular Diseases

Others

Drug Class

Anticholinergic

Antiepileptic

Antipsychotic

Hypnotic & Sedatives

Analgesics

Antihypertensive

Anticoagulants

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



