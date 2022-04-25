Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Size to Hit USD 23.45 Million by 2028 | High Demand from Developed Countries for Superior Anti-fatigue Cosmetics to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is expected to grow from USD 12.76 million to USD 23.45 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The main cause of skin fatigue is a combination of lifestyle-related factors and stress-related factors - such as lack of sleep, exercise, smoking, and an unhealthy diet, to name a few - in addition to harmful environmental factors such as pollution and sun exposure.Anti-fatigue products are designed or intended to prevent or reduce fatigue. The anti-fatigue skincare products are come in forms such as gels, oils and creams to deal with specific skin-soothing features. These products moisturize the skin and reduce swelling and pores. These anti-fatigue cosmetics are manufactured for people with busy daily routines, frequent travel, and long working days.



Manufacturers are anticipatedto invest more in research and development to formulate new, more effective products. Multi-feature anti-fatigue products are expected to enjoy outstanding consumer demand. Also, it is estimated that organic anti-fatigue skincare products have more and more opportunities in the market. To increase sales, manufacturers are expected to communicate with their customers on social media.The growing consumer interest in the skincare industry is a boon to anti-fatigue skincare products. However, fluctuations in raw material supply may hinderthe market growth.



Key players operating in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics marketinclude Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique), Christian Dior SE, GroupeClarins SA, L'Oréal S.A., Lancome, Mesoestetic, Nuxe, Inc., REN Clean Skincare, Shiseido Company Ltd., Thalgo T.C.H., The Ales Group, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Ordinary among others.The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics industry.



• In October 2019, Shiseido acquireda cult skincare brand, Drunk Elephant. The acquisition has enhanced the Shiseido's portfolio of skincare products.

• In March 2018, Dior expanded the Hydra Life collection and launched several new products. The new products are designed to rejuvenate the skin and provide a refreshing boost of moisture.

• In June 2016, Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique) announced its plan to invest USD 27.9 million in manufacturing capacity expansion.

• In Jan 2017, L'Oreal announced the acquisition of CeraVe, AcneFree, and Ambi from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. This acquisition complements L'Oreal's skincare division and helps to double L'Oreal's revenue.



The creamssegment had a market value of around USD 4.08 million in 2020



The type segment is divided into cream, oil, lotion, serum, gel, and others. The creams segment emerged as the leader in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market with a revenue of USD 4.08 million in 2020. This growth of the segment is mainly due to the unique features of popular products such as under-eye creams, overnight moisturizers, and under-eye primer. These creams help in reducing dark circles, swelling, and pores, thereby boosting the market growth.



The womensegment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% in 2021-2028



The consumer orientation segment includes men, women, and unisex.The women segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of about 9.2% over the forecast period owing to increasing skincare awareness amongst women.



The offline distribution channelsegment had a market value of around USD 9.44 million in 2020



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment emerged as the leader in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market with a revenue of USD 9.44 million in 2020. The growth in this sector is due to consumers 'preference to purchase beauty products from offline retailers such as health and beauty retailers, supermarkets, and supermarkets.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region led the global anti-fatigue cosmeticsmarket with a revenue of USD 4.52 million in 2020, which was due to the increased tension in the region regarding personal and professional life. Additionally, the majority of people in the U.S. populationhave chronic fatigue syndrome, which is very common among women more than men. This syndrome makes the skin look dull and dry and leaves early age lines on the body, which are expected to increase the demand for the product in the area during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. Consumers in countries like Japan, China, and India have shown great interest in personal care, which is boosting the market growth over the forecast period.



