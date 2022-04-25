Tower Shareholders Approve Intel Merger at Extraordinary General Meeting

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 25, 2022 – Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM, a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions, is pleased to announce today that at its extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of shareholders, held on April 25, 2022, certain proposals related to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 15, 2022, by and among Tower Semiconductor Ltd. ("Tower"), Intel Corporation ("Intel") and the other parties thereto (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which Tower will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel (the "Merger"), were approved.



At the EGM, Tower's shareholders approved, by the requisite majority vote, the acquisition of Tower by Intel, including the approval of: (a) the Merger Agreement; (b) the Merger itself, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement; (c) the consideration to be received by the shareholders of Tower in the Merger, consisting of $53.00 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, for each ordinary share, par value NIS 15.00 per share, of Tower owned immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger; and (d) all other transactions and arrangements contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEMTSEM)), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy with ST Microelectronics. For information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

