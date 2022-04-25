Idea Hall Named Marcomm Agency of Record for Goodwill of Orange County

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwill of Orange County has named Idea Hall its marcomm agency of record (AOR) for corporate branding, marketing and communications services. Established in Santa Ana in 1924, the nonprofit is excited to celebrate its centennial in 2024, marking 100 years of community service, workforce development and opportunity building for those facing barriers to employment. In preparation for this significant milestone, Goodwill of Orange County has charged Idea Hall with their first project as agency partner: create a holistic, integrated communications and business plan ushering in another century of empowering OC residents through employment.



"What really piqued our interest in Idea Hall was their emphasis on meaningful, purpose-driven strategy," said Nicole Suydam, president and CEO of Goodwill of Orange County. "They shifted the focus away from what we do to instead highlight the significance of why we do it. Because of Idea Hall's commitment to creating more good in our community, we are confident their team will help us deepen mission understanding and support."

Idea Hall was selected for their leadership in the nonprofit space, branding capabilities and 360 integrated marcomm services. As Goodwill OC's marcomm agency of record, Idea Hall will work directly with the nonprofit's leadership team to conduct marketplace analyses, support overarching brand messaging needs and develop an integrated corporate communications plan aimed at garnering public support for Goodwill's mission and furthering awareness of their brand, community impact and commitment to career development.

"Goodwill of Orange County has been a trusted household name for as long as any of us can remember. Our goal is to build a strategy that honors this legacy and strengthens their brand position through an idea-first approach," said Idea Hall CEO Rebecca Hall. "As an agency with deep roots in Orange County and a commitment to doing good work for good clients and causes, we are thrilled to be working with an organization that has been devoted to empowering the community with purpose, pride and dignity for nearly a century."

Goodwill of Orange County will add to the already lengthy roster of nonprofit clients for Idea Hall, including Cystinosis Research Foundation, Be Well Orange County, Laura's House, CureDuchenne, Project Hope Alliance, Think Together and more. As "Champions of All Things Good," the agency actively seeks out partnerships with local philanthropies to offer services that promote and garner increased support for their work in the community.

ABOUT IDEA HALL

Idea Hall is an international award-winning, independent creative communications agency based in Costa Mesa, California, founded in 2003. As "Champions of all Things Good," the agency is committed to doing good work for good clients and good causes, making an impact on the industries and communities we serve. Idea Hall works with business-to-business and consumer clients in real estate, hospitality/travel/leisure, healthcare, professional services, nonprofit, consumer products, education and public agencies, delivering branding and integrated marketing communications solutions that drive measurable results. Idea Hall works with premiere brands including Irvine Company, Be Well OC, MemorialCare, C.W. Driver, Cityview, Juniper Square, Sabal Financial, RD Olson, H. Hendy & Associates, among many others. To learn more, visit their website.

ABOUT GOODWILL OF ORANGE COUNTY

Goodwill of Orange County helps people who are facing barriers find and keep jobs, which provides purpose, pride, and dignity. Since its inception in 1924, Goodwill has supported hundreds of thousands of individuals through quality training and education programs, supportive employment services for people with developmental and physical disabilities, on-site job coaching, community integration programs, veteran employment services, and more. The nonprofit operates a collection of 24 retail venues throughout Orange County, including five OC Goodwill Boutiques and its e-commerce platform ShopGoodwill.com, to support these life-changing programs and services. To learn more about Goodwill of Orange County, visit their website.

