Neeyamo Invites the Global Payroll Industry to Celebrate Global Payroll Week 2022

CALIFORNIA, Md., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is delighted to invite payroll enthusiasts for the fifth annual Global Payroll Week from 25-29 April 2022. Throughout the week, Neeyamo will recognize and acknowledge the exemplary efforts of global payroll professionals who constantly endeavor to scale higher peaks. It will also highlight the innovations transforming the industry with insights from various industry experts.
As global payroll continues to become an integral part of everyday business continuity, the Global Payroll Week aims to increase the skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities for the community at large.
From insights highlighting the challenges in payroll across regions, spotlight videos that include country-specific observations, and infographics detailing key facts, Neeyamo will showcase the current state of global payroll from its consultants worldwide.
Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "Neeyamo is honored to sponsor the Global Payroll Week 2022 through its association with the American Payroll Association (APA). It is overwhelming to witness increased engagement in the fifth edition of this event. Even as remote work becomes the norm, the payroll community is closer than ever before. It is enthralling to witness payroll enthusiasts worldwide coming together to appreciate, celebrate, and acknowledge all the community's hard work. This is an opportunity for Neeyamo to recognize their efforts and upskill them for the future world."
Keep abreast of all the latest insights throughout this week-long event by following Neeyamo's social media handles and the hashtag #globalpayweek.
About Neeyamo
Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.
Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com
