Ogena Solutions Products Now Available to US Veterinarians

SARASOTA, Fla., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogena Solutions , the company that introduced Pure Oxygen® shampoo and the Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide® disinfectants Accel®/Rescue® to the animal health market in the USA, is proud to announce that our infection prevention and biosecurity products are now available to veterinarians in the United States through Vetcove .



Simply add Ogena as a vendor to your existing Vetcove account to order our products.

About Ogena Solutions

Ogena Solutions is a One Health organization focused on the important connection between human, animal and environmental health. We offer a Next Generation version of PCO air purifiers, foamers, topicals, application equipment, vacuum systems, and more. All of our products meet a high standard for safety, efficacy, and efficiency, as well as expert protocols for optimum results. Our team has extensive experience working on infection prevention and biosecurity in the veterinary, farm/agriculture, animal shelter and boarding kennel sectors.

We work closely with government agencies, public leaders, corporations and small business owners to implement best practices for the health and safety of their employees, customers and the general public.

Our goal is to safeguard animals, people and the environment from pathogens and infectious diseases.

About Vetcove

Vetcove ( www.vetcove.com ) is a free website built for veterinary purchasers. It lets you compare prices and check what's in stock across all animal health vendors at once. One unified catalog includes all major animal health vendors, giving you a one-stop-shop to research and compare products.

For more information, please contact:

Chama Gomez

BD & Technical Support Mgr - U.S.

1-855-900-8822 ext. 227

cgomez@ogenasolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b89c35b-fde8-4350-a4dd-ad5910870296