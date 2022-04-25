Dealpha and Edison Announce Partnership in New $50m Crypto Fund

BRISBANE, Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Venture Capital today announced that its formal cooperation with Dealpha Capital, the two will cooperate to establish a fund with a total amount of 50 million US dollars, which is planned to be used for Investment in the blockchain field.
The Edison Venture Capital Fund, a member of the Australian Investment Council (AIC), focuses on technology, health and energy, bridging the gap between concept and capital. Edison Venture Fund is focused on discovering high-quality start-up companies, helping companies grow, and providing its Limited Partners with opportunities to enter high-growth start-up companies.
Founded in 2019, Dealpha Capital runs a decentralised exchange platform that is deployed in the open financial system and aims to empower users with financial freedom. Dealpha Capital mainly focuses on providing a digital asset investment portfolio with precise investment strategies to link between the primary and secondary crypto market.
Regarding the establishment of this fund, NEO, head of Dealpha Capital, said, 'The crypto industry has made great strides in the past few years. A Blockchain research agency Messari stated in its report that 2020 belongs to DeFi, 2021 belongs to NFT, and 2022 will be the year of DAO.'
Nicholas Thiele, the managing partner of the fund says, 'We are excited to be partnering with Dealpha Capital. We believe strongly in the future of crypto assets and the myriad opportunities it presents in fueling the development of Web3.0.'
Jimmy Chen - 58 203 6588 - jimmy.c@edisonventurecapital.com.au
