Bob Haeffner Joins APCO Holdings, LLC as Chief Financial Officer

Norcross, Ga., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, announced today that Bob Haeffner has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Haeffner has nearly 30 years of financial and accounting experience and a deep understanding of the automotive retail industry. He brings a wealth of industry experience in accelerating growth and raising capital, strategic business planning, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. His deep understanding of F&I provider economics and competitive dynamics will be crucial to increase APCO's momentum and drive strong business fundamentals.

"Bob is a proven finance leader who brings a unique combination of strategic and capital allocation discipline, deep F&I and automotive knowledge, and experience driving operational transformation," said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. "We were very thorough in our search to find someone with the knowledge to guide our continued growth. I look forward to partnering with Bob as we continue to execute our bold strategy to accelerate innovation and achieve our goal of continued long-term revenue growth and profitability for our partners."

Haeffner comes to APCO with significant financial executive experience in consulting and the automotive sector. He started his career with Deloitte and KPMG before joining JM Family Enterprises, where he spent over 18 years in progressive roles before being named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of JM&A Group in 2010. Most recently, he served as Vice President and CFO of Southeastern Toyota Distributors, LLC. He received his master's degree in business administration from the University of Miami and his bachelor's in economics and management from Trinity College in Deerfield, Ill.

"It is extremely exciting to join a company that has been phenomenally successful and has the potential for significant growth for many years to come," said Haeffner. "I am confident that with the executive team's commitment to strategic planning and execution, we will be able to use APCO's current industry-leading position as a springboard for continued evolution. I look forward to working as part of this dynamic team."

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

