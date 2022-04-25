Vince Mejia Joins Greystone as Senior Vice President, Agency Production

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced Vince Mejia has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Agency Production. In this management role, he will focus on leading the continued growth of conventional multifamily loan products for both the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac platforms.
Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Mejia was a Director of Multifamily Customer Account Management at Fannie Mae in its Multifamily division. During his 10 years at the GSE, he oversaw customer relationships and production for Fannie Mae's Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS) lenders, and also handled structuring and negotiating of conventional and affordable multifamily loans. Mr. Mejia holds a Masters of Land Economics and Real Estate and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance & Marketing from Texas A&M University.
Based in Plano, Texas, Mr. Mejia reports to Chip Hudson, co-CEO of Agency Lending at Greystone.
"Vince's stellar reputation as a trusted multifamily client manager precedes him, and we are thrilled he has joined Greystone for the benefit of our existing and prospective clients," said Mr. Hudson. "Greystone is experiencing immense growth, and as we seek to retain our leadership position as a Top Agency lender, Vince brings a unique perspective to the firm that will be an asset to our team."
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.
