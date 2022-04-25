Airborne Tactical Radio Market Size to Reach US$1.8 bn in 2027

Raipur, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Airborne Tactical Radio Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are Airborne Tactical Radios?

Airborne tactical radios enable safe and secure communication networks that support voice and data communications, therefore enabling an aircraft to communicate with other airborne, ground-based, and seaborne platforms. Depending on the operational requirements of an aircraft, airborne tactical radios will operate in the frequencies ranging from HF, VHF/UHF, and VHF/UHF with SATCOM. With the growing necessity for enhanced situational awareness at the battlefield, there has been a robust demand for air-ground, air-ship, and air-air radios, over the years.





How does the report help?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

Effective airborne communication has become one of the most powerful weapons in 21st-century warfare. For an open battlefield situation, a coordinated response to a static or mobile threat would involve the ground personnel, marine forces, and military aircraft. Better communication and support among these military assets would result in safe and efficient results. This calls for increased focus on the development of airborne tactical radios.

Due to the increase in terrorism and cross-border threats, many countries are currently focused on strengthening the defense and offense systems of their airborne, ground-based, and naval forces.

The defense authorities are also engaged in the development of proper communication networks between the different platforms to ensure battlefield supremacy. Thus, the deployment and usage of airborne tactical radios is rapidly gaining momentum in recent years.

Moreover, there have been several investments in the defense industry directed at airborne tactical radios in recent years, which would boost the overall market.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Device Type – Air-Air Tactical Radio, and Air-Ground/Ship Tactical Radio. Frequency Type – HF, VHF/UHF, and VHF/UHF with SATCOM. Region –

North America - The USA, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe,

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and

Rest of the World - Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Others.

Based on the device type, Air-ground radio is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing device type in the market during the forecast period. As the demand for unprecedented air-ground interoperability is gaining momentum in recent years, there has been a steady growth in the sales of air-ground tactical radios to the defense authorities.

On the basis of frequency type, VHF/UHF type is the most commonly used frequency type for airborne tactical radios. These radios are the most sought after by the armed forces as they provide better data throughputs as compared to the radios with other frequency types.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for airborne tactical radios over the forecast period. This is due to the sheer presence of the leading companies in the market such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems, who are among the prime contractors for the US Department of Defense for airborne tactical radios.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The global market for airborne tactical radios is competitive. In recent years, there have been some major mergers and acquisitions in the industry, which has significantly influenced the competitive dynamics. For example, in May 2020, BAE Systems completed the acquisition of the airborne tactical radios business division from Raytheon Technologies Corporation at US$ 275 million. As a result of this acquisition, BAE Systems is poised to become the market leader for airborne tactical radios. The following are the major players in the ground tactical radio market:

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Northrop Grumman

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Airborne Tactical Radio Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

