Evergent's Monetization Tools Now Available on Azure Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the availability of its CCB 3.0 product, which enables end-to-end customer journey management, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Evergent customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



Evergent's comprehensive collection monetization products enable companies including digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers to rapidly deploy and grow their digital-based offerings across multiple regions. The company's flexible, user-friendly platform streamlines the process of integrating different languages and currencies, providing global companies with the tools needed to explore new markets and opportunities. Companies with subscription-based services can leverage Evergent to improve profitability and reduce churn while simultaneously diversifying their sales and business growth approaches.

"Evergent's platform is proven to be a must-have for any enterprise that wants to launch, grow and optimize consumer-friendly digital services. By building on our strong relationship with Microsoft Azure, we are now making our agile monetization solutions available to millions of Azure customers," said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. "Combining Evergent's customer management and monetization tools with the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure will make it easier to drive application development and shape business strategies."

"We're pleased to welcome Evergent's collection of customer journey management and monetization tools to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

