Bilibili Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") BILI, an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Bilibili Inc., Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, 200433, People's Republic of China.
The Company has also published its annual report today for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.
About Bilibili Inc.
Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture across the world.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509 9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com
