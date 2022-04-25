The World's Largest Cannabis Science Event, Cannabis Science Conference, Debuts First California Event with Celebrity Keynote Speaker Montel Williams

CRANBURY, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest and fastest-growing cannabis science event, will host its seventh live conference from Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. Cannabis Science Conference, organized by MJH Life Sciences®, will feature television icon and cannabis advocate, Montel Williams, who will deliver a celebrity plenary address entitled, "Let's Be Blunt." Cannabis Science Conference West will also feature a celebrity keynote presentation in the Psychedelic Science track from former NFL superstar, Eben Britton.



"Montel Williams has been an incredible advocate, activist and ambassador to the cannabis community for decades," said Joshua Crossney, director of cannabis events at MJH Life Sciences. "It has been an honor to work alongside Montel, a true pioneer and trailblazer over the past years. He adds a powerful and moving perspective to our conferences and always has something new and exciting to share with CSC attendees."

The conference will focus on five distinct tracks dedicated to providing attendees with a variety of innovative and educational content specifically designed by cannabis industry experts. The tracks included are Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, Hemp/CBD and a brand-new Psychedelic Science track. The full agenda is available on the conference website.

Josh Crossney added, "We are excited to return to face-to-face information sharing. In-person networking has always been an integral part of the CSC experience and, let's face it, we all have webinar and e-meeting burnout. It's time to safely reconvene and advance cannabis science together!"

For more information and to register for the upcoming Cannabis Science Conference West in Long Beach, California May 18-20, 2022, please visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com/.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is organized by MJH Life Sciences® and was founded in 2016 by Josh Crossney. The Cannabis Science Conference, which has become the world's largest and fastest-growing scientific and medical cannabis event, pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers and interested novices and is aimed at improving cannabis science and education.

