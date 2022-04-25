The World's Largest Cannabis Science Event, Cannabis Science Conference, Debuts First California Event with Celebrity Keynote Speaker Montel Williams

CRANBURY, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest and fastest-growing cannabis science event, will host its seventh live conference from Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. Cannabis Science Conference, organized by MJH Life Sciences®, will feature television icon and cannabis advocate, Montel Williams, who will deliver a celebrity plenary address entitled, "Let's Be Blunt." Cannabis Science Conference West will also feature a celebrity keynote presentation in the Psychedelic Science track from former NFL superstar, Eben Britton.
"Montel Williams has been an incredible advocate, activist and ambassador to the cannabis community for decades," said Joshua Crossney, director of cannabis events at MJH Life Sciences. "It has been an honor to work alongside Montel, a true pioneer and trailblazer over the past years. He adds a powerful and moving perspective to our conferences and always has something new and exciting to share with CSC attendees."
The conference will focus on five distinct tracks dedicated to providing attendees with a variety of innovative and educational content specifically designed by cannabis industry experts. The tracks included are Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, Hemp/CBD and a brand-new Psychedelic Science track. The full agenda is available on the conference website.
Josh Crossney added, "We are excited to return to face-to-face information sharing. In-person networking has always been an integral part of the CSC experience and, let's face it, we all have webinar and e-meeting burnout. It's time to safely reconvene and advance cannabis science together!"
For more information and to register for the upcoming Cannabis Science Conference West in Long Beach, California May 18-20, 2022, please visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com/.
About Cannabis Science Conference
Cannabis Science Conference is organized by MJH Life Sciences® and was founded in 2016 by Josh Crossney. The Cannabis Science Conference, which has become the world's largest and fastest-growing scientific and medical cannabis event, pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers and interested novices and is aimed at improving cannabis science and education.
Media Contact
Stephanie Shaffer
774-249-1890
SShaffer@mjhlifesciences.com
Release photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/525790ea-13ec-4e9a-89d4-201f43312960
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.