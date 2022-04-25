ñol

See Ad Disclosure

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Increase of 5.8% Over Prior Quarter, to $3.3 Million, or $0.75 Per Share

by Globe Newswire
April 25, 2022 9:00 AM | 231 min read

WAUSAU, Wis., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") PSBQ, the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2022 of $0.75 per share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to earnings of $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, and $0.87 per share on net income of $3.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The Company's first quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2021: (1) higher net interest income due to higher yields on loans and investment securities; (2) lower salary and employee benefit expenses due to lower performance-based incentive payouts; and (3) lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Prior year March 2021 quarterly earnings were elevated by recognition of SBA PPP lending program origination fees which increased net income by $227,000, $208,000, and $1,128,000 in the March 2022, December 2021, and March 2021 quarters, respectively.

"We are beginning to see the impact of the pandemic on our operations fade as the stimulus provided through PPP lending is largely repaid, further deposit growth supported by PPP loan deposits and government checks are no longer being received, and higher long-term interest rates have suppressed mortgage loan refinance activity. We believe we have successfully managed our way through the difficult period and delivered returns on tangible equity of 12.8%, 10.9% and 12.0% for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021. As we enter an environment with rising interest rates and elevated inflation, we believe we have positioned the Bank to continue to deliver above average returns as seen with the current quarter's return on tangible equity of 12.9%," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2022 Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and equal to the $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The most recent quarter reflected slightly higher PPP related fee income of $313,000 compared to $287,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $1.55 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • As was the case for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $165,000 for the first quarter of 2022, to $7.2 million from $7.4 million the prior quarter. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary and benefit costs associated with lower incentive compensation plan expense.
  • Loans receivable remained at $876 million at March 31, 2022, despite a $11.6 million decline in PPP related loans during the most recent quarter, with $3.2 million of PPP related loans remaining at March 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value declined to $21.82 per share at March 31, 2022, due primarily to the recording of unrealized losses on the securities portfolio which were impacted by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.

As shown in the table below during the first quarter of 2022, "impaired loans" decreased $9.3 million. The primary decrease in "impaired loans" relates to improvements seen in several large loans that resulted in the risk rating on these loans being upgraded.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000s)
        
Risk Rating 12/2020
 03/2021 06/2021 09/2021 12/2021 03/2022
        
Rating 1"High Quality"$-$-$-$77$-$55
Rating 2"Minimal Risk" 61,223 62,626 60,155 71,304 70,886 85,074
Rating 3"Average Risk" 390,191 348,102 345,929 347,735 383,951 379,966
Rating 4"Acceptable Risk" 175,400 209,407 209,728 226,501 222,641 227,759
Rating 5"Watch Risk" 36,379 30,891 39,577 33,284 37,194 37,063
Rating 6"Substandard Risk" 7,617 18,134 6,377 10,148 4,182 4,135
Rating 7"Impaired Loans" 13,153 16,162 15,522 16,790 21,322 12,061
        
Totals $683,963$685,322$677,288$705,839$740,176$746,113
        
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".
        

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets declined slightly to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022, from $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents have continued to trend down, post-acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April 2021, declining $15.7 million to $37.8 million from $53.5 million one quarter earlier. Similarly, securities available for sale decreased $19.0 million to $289.7 million at March 31, 2022, from $308.7 million one quarter earlier. The decreased balance of investment securities largely reflects their lower fair value in today's rising rate market.

Total loans receivable decreased slightly to $875.6 million at March 31, 2022, from $876.4 million at December 31, 2021. PPP loans declined from $14.8 million at December 31, 2021, to $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, while non-PPP loans increased from $861.6 million at December 31, 2021, to $872.4 million at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.39% of gross loans at March 31, 2022, from 1.38% the prior quarter and decreased from 1.40% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 1.03% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2021, and 1.13% at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.5 million in non-accrual loans, $170,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in foreclosed assets.

Total deposits decreased $15.8 million to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, led by commercial related and seasonal municipal customer withdrawals. At March 31, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.1% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.0%, money market deposits at 20.4%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.4%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 4.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, versus 1.7% at December 31, 2021.

FHLB advances remained at $47.0 million at March 31, 2022, while other borrowings decreased $2.4 million to $4.3 million compared to $6.7 million the prior period and $18.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.62%) for the first quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 23 basis points to 3.51% during the first quarter of 2022, from 3.28% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs decreased 2 basis points on a smaller average balance to 0.37% from 0.39% over the same period. The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on both loans and investment securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan yields improved to 4.12% for the first quarter of 2022, from 4.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Taxable security yields increased to 1.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 1.17% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting the decline in the cost of time deposits. The overall cost of deposits was 0.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.17% the prior quarter. Along with a further increase in asset yields, cost of deposits is expected to increase during 2022 as market interest rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the first quarter of 2022 to $2.0 million from $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activities, mortgage loan servicing income has increased due in part to greater aggregate income association with the longer than previously expected servicing life. At March 31, 2022, the bank was servicing $393 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense decreased to $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to severance expense and higher 2021 calendar year performance-based incentive expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

       
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2022, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements
       
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
       
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $18,322 $16,896 $20,813 $18,589 $12,921 
Interest-bearing deposits  5,158  6,579  1,044  906  985 
Federal funds sold  14,356  30,068  43,637  52,643  16,027 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  37,836  53,543  65,494  72,138  29,933 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)  289,704  308,744  300,192  260,062  226,239 
Equity securities  1,720  1,701  1,661  1,623  1,585 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)  245  245  245  245  1,231 
Loans held for sale  -  3,061  214  1,756  622 
Loans receivable, net  875,588  876,337  874,524  863,254  829,964 
Accrued interest receivable  3,219  3,256  3,273  3,299  3,335 
Foreclosed assets  1,103  1,103  2,398  1,984  1,105 
Premises and equipment, net  12,906  12,695  12,725  13,241  11,077 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  1,770  1,714  1,702  1,696  1,732 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)  2,646  2,646  2,646  2,646  2,283 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  24,455  24,305  24,154  24,001  17,902 
Core deposit intangible  487  534  581  629  - 
Goodwill  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541  113 
Other assets  11,725  6,286  5,313  5,523  5,102 
       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,265,945 $1,298,711 $1,297,663 $1,254,638 $1,132,223 
       
Liabilities      
       
Non-interest-bearing deposits $272,611 $284,477 $291,440 $273,181 $242,974 
Interest-bearing deposits  816,794  820,763  791,601  758,445  682,877 
       
Total deposits  1,089,405  1,105,240  1,083,041  1,031,626  925,851 
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  47,000  47,000  62,000  67,000  62,000 
Other borrowings  4,304  6,677  17,129  21,757  18,582 
Senior subordinated notes  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures  12,742  12,717  12,691  12,666  7,732 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  10,208  13,315  10,143  11,103  9,918 
       
Total liabilities  1,166,159  1,187,449  1,187,504  1,146,652  1,026,583 
       
Stockholders' equity      
       
Preferred stock - no par value:      
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding  -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:      
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,434,840, 4,440,329, 4,447,026, 4,454,922 and 4,454,922 shares, respectively  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital  8,183  8,059  8,003  7,946  7,890 
Retained earnings  117,957  114,627  112,502  108,863  107,751 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (14,097) 628  1,530  2,869  1,691 
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,055,958, 1,050,469, 1,043,772, 1,035,876 and 1,035,876 shares, respectively  (14,087) (13,882) (13,706) (13,522) (13,522)
       
Total stockholders' equity  99,786  111,262  110,159  107,986  105,640 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,265,945 $1,298,711 $1,297,663 $1,254,638 $1,132,223 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
  Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
except per share data - unaudited)  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
       
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans, including fees $9,054 $8,918 $9,323 $9,972 $9,442 
Securities:      
Taxable  762  631  581  553  507 
Tax-exempt  533  505  500  505  502 
Other interest and dividends  42  31  45  40  31 
       
Total interest and dividend income  10,391  10,085  10,449  11,070  10,482 
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits  443  476  404  485  547 
FHLB advances  169  192  220  221  215 
Other borrowings  2  4  9  8  7 
Senior subordinated notes  28  29  28  28  28 
Junior subordinated debentures  166  165  165  165  89 
       
Total interest expense  808  866  826  907  886 
       
Net interest income  9,583  9,219  9,623  10,163  9,596 
Provision for loan losses  -  -  -  -  1,000 
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  9,583  9,219  9,623  10,163  8,596 
       
Noninterest income:      
Service fees  388  382  379  347  332 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans  277  451  494  663  1,152 
Mortgage loan servicing, net  176  114  111  9  79 
Investment and insurance sales commissions  456  500  426  465  595 
Net gain on sale of securities  -  -  -  113  21 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  150  151  153  148  108 
Other noninterest income  531  646  563  554  462 
       
Total noninterest income  1,978  2,244  2,126  2,299  2,749 
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  4,390  4,669  4,099  3,915  3,460 
Occupancy and facilities  665  596  614  647  569 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets  (6) (347) 28  23  130 
Data processing and other office operations  861  855  828  1,499  694 
Advertising and promotion  152  155  199  322  79 
Core deposit intangible amortization  47  47  47  31  2 
Other noninterest expenses  1,083  1,382  1,131  3,170  1,266 
       
Total noninterest expense  7,192  7,357  6,946  9,607  6,200 
       
Income before provision for income taxes  4,369  4,106  4,803  2,855  5,145 
Provision for income taxes  1,039  960  1,165  718  1,249 
       
Net income $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 $2,137 $3,896 
Basic earnings per share $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 $0.88 
Diluted earnings per share $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 $0.87 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends:  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
       
Interest income $10,391 $10,085 $10,449 $11,070 $10,482 
Interest expense $808 $866 $826 $907 $886 
Net interest income $9,583 $9,219 $9,623 $10,163 $9,596 
Provision for loan losses $- $- $- $- $1,000 
Other noninterest income $1,978 $2,244 $2,126 $2,299 $2,749 
Other noninterest expense $7,192 $7,357 $6,946 $9,607 $6,200 
Net income $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 $2,137 $3,896 
       
Basic earnings per share (3) $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 $0.88 
Diluted earnings per share (3) $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 $0.87 
Dividends declared per share (3) $- $0.23 $- $0.23 $- 
Tangible net book value per share (4) $21.82 $24.36 $24.07 $23.53 $23.69 
       
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio  n/a  15.05% n/a  17.04% n/a 
Average common shares outstanding  4,433,375  4,445,465  4,450,755  4,454,922  4,454,334 
       
Balance sheet - average balances:      
       
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $878,979 $870,151 $862,555 $891,886 $827,595 
Assets $1,278,565 $1,295,780 $1,292,369 $1,251,738 $1,132,905 
Deposits $1,084,814 $1,092,872 $1,064,553 $1,023,229 $925,689 
Stockholders' equity $108,803 $112,089 $110,388 $105,932 $105,868 
       
Performance ratios:      
       
Return on average assets (1)  1.06% 0.96% 1.12% 0.68% 1.39%
Return on average stockholders' equity (1)  12.41% 11.14% 13.08% 8.09% 14.92%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)(4)  12.90% 11.58% 13.59% 8.39% 14.95%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets  8.99% 8.57% 8.39% 8.27% 9.10%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  -0.05% -0.10% -0.08% 0.00% 0.01%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.34% 1.42% 1.43% 1.31% 1.39%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.03% 1.06% 1.16% 1.07% 1.13%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  1.39% 1.38% 1.35% 1.35% 1.40%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4)  12.10% 11.58% 12.87% 11.71% 11.06%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.24% 3.01% 3.15% 3.48% 3.62%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  3.14% 2.89% 3.04% 3.37% 3.49%
Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)  0.58% 0.52% 0.53% 0.51% 0.57%
Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue  15.99% 18.20% 16.91% 17.20% 20.78%
Efficiency ratio (2)  61.40% 63.37% 58.40% 76.20% 49.64%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)  2.28% 2.25% 2.13% 3.08% 2.22%
Tangible equity to tangible assets  7.66% 8.35% 8.27% 8.38% 9.32%
       
Stock price information:      
       
High $26.45 $27.00 $26.50 $26.50 $25.94 
Low $25.80 $24.60 $24.52 $25.00 $20.45 
Last trade value at quarter-end $26.00 $26.05 $24.95 $26.25 $25.25 
       
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
       
  Quarter Ended
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
       
Net income $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 $2,137 $3,896 
       
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:      
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale  (14,847) (973) (1,374) 1,224  (2,803)
       
Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income  -  -  -  (83) (15)
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap  85  31  (5) (4) 13 
       
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings  37  40  40  39  38 
       
       
Other comprehensive income (loss)  (14,725) (902) (1,339) 1,176  (2,767)
       
Comprehensive income (loss) $(11,395)$2,244 $2,299 $3,313 $1,129 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
  Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
       
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $6,537 $6,425 $6,018 $5,208 $5,346 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  170  1,000  1,526  1,062  1,090 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual  5,172  5,213  5,159  5,205  5,242 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  -  -  -  -  - 
       
Total nonperforming loans  11,879  12,638  12,703  11,475  11,678 
Other real estate owned  1,103  1,103  2,398  1,984  1,105 
       
Total nonperforming assets $12,982 $13,741 $15,101 $13,459 $12,783 
       
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable  1.34% 1.42% 1.43% 1.31% 1.39%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets  1.03% 1.06% 1.16% 1.07% 1.13%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans  103.89% 96.71% 94.51% 103.06% 101.23%


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At March 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
   GrossSpecific
Collateral Description Asset TypePrincipalReserves
     
Real estate - Hotel Restructured$4,706 $38 
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,134  1,393 
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 905  136 
     
     
Total listed nonperforming assets  $8,745 $1,567 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets  $12,982 $1,870 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets   67% 84%


PSB Holding, Inc.
Loan Composition by Purpose
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2021		Sep 30,
2021		Jun 30,
2021		Mar 31,
2021
       
Residential real estate:      
       
One to four family $168,083 $168,584 $166,728 $169,456 $136,242 
HELOC loans  16,709  17,198  18,011  18,263  16,908 
Residential construction & development  21,590  23,093  25,162  24,385  25,628 
Residential vacant land  1,697  1,763  6,629  2,172  2,524 
       
Total Residential real estate  208,079  210,638  216,530  214,276  181,302 
       
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:      
       
Owner occupied      
Commercial real estate  208,271  202,416  203,509  202,767  194,514 
SBA commercial real estate  2,530  1,568  1,140  1,164  1,445 
Agriculture real estate  3,651  3,716  4,046  4,188  4,787 
Construction and land development  26,111  22,380  17,705  6,460  4,121 
Commercial vacant land  5,194  3,529  3,572  6,490  2,998 
       
Total Owner occupied  245,757  233,609  229,972  221,069  207,865 
       
Non-owner occupied      
Commercial real estate  212,407  211,688  212,868  196,011  183,365 
One to four family residential rental  56,305  52,437  49,542  47,097  31,914 
SBA commercial real estate  -  1,010  682  703  718 
Agricultural real estate  -  -  -  -  - 
Construction and land development  23,080  25,899  29,618  30,057  31,362 
Commercial vacant land  4,191  4,534  4,851  5,203  7,970 
       
Total Non-owner occupied  295,983  295,568  297,561  279,071  255,329 
       
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:      
       
Municipal non-real estate  6,403  11,858  7,623  7,014  7,165 
Commercial line  54,626  52,151  47,646  45,386  46,833 
Other commercial non-real estate  64,260  61,115  54,481  55,002  49,246 
SBA commercial non-real estate  6,068  17,527  25,933  47,245  89,603 
Agricultural non-real estate  1,340  1,130  1,325  1,656  1,730 
       
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate  132,697  143,781  137,008  156,303  194,577 
       
Consumer non-real estate:      
       
Consumer installment  4,201  4,054  4,369  4,399  3,191 
Consumer line  486  480  477  436  498 
Other consumer  118  117  125  130  123 
       
Total Consumer non-real estate  4,805  4,651  4,971  4,965  3,812 
       
Gross loans  887,321  888,247  886,042  875,684  842,885 
Net deferred loan costs (fees)  423  107  (167) (738) (1,627)
Overdrafts  185  205  654  134  528 
Allowance for loan losses  (12,341) (12,222) (12,005) (11,826) (11,822)
       
Total loans receivable $875,588 $876,337 $874,524 $863,254 $829,964 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
  March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
  $% $% $% $% $%
                
Non-interest bearing demand $272,611 25.0% $284,477 25.7% $291,440 26.9% $273,181 26.5% $242,974 26.2%
Interest-bearing demand and savings  382,829 35.1%  413,522 37.4%  388,725 35.9%  366,563 35.4%  329,100 35.6%
Money market deposits  221,982 20.4%  219,145 19.8%  215,772 19.9%  212,285 20.6%  215,590 23.3%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250  138,821 12.8%  140,443 12.8%  142,439 13.2%  140,895 13.7%  101,866 11.0%
                
Total core deposits  1,016,243 93.3%  1,057,587 95.7%  1,038,376 95.9%  992,924 96.2%  889,530 96.1%
Retail and local time deposits > $250  28,754 2.6%  28,659 2.6%  24,824 2.3%  25,834 2.5%  23,904 2.6%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250  7,443 0.7%  7,793 0.7%  8,640 0.8%  10,874 1.1%  10,423 1.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250  36,965 3.4%  11,201 1.0%  11,201 1.0%  1,994 0.2%  1,994 0.2%
                
Totals $1,089,405 100.0% $1,105,240 100.0% $1,083,041 100.0% $1,031,626 100.0% $925,851 100.0%


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
             
             
  Quarter ended March 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Quarter ended March 31, 2021
  Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
  BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans (1)(2) $891,257 $9,0654.12% $882,157 $8,9304.02% $838,781 $9,4544.57%
Taxable securities  216,965  7621.42%  214,626  6311.17%  142,539  5071.44%
Tax-exempt securities (2)  87,719  6753.12%  83,518  6393.04%  84,219  6353.06%
FHLB stock  2,646  345.21%  2,646  182.70%  2,283  213.73%
Other  20,448  80.16%  53,098  130.10%  22,390  100.18%
             
Total (2)  1,219,035  10,5443.51%  1,236,045  10,2313.28%  1,090,212  10,6273.95%
             
Non-interest-earning assets:          
Cash and due from banks  17,996     19,967     14,248   
Premises and equipment, net  12,732     12,699     11,009   
Cash surrender value ins  24,361     24,216     17,840   
Other assets  16,719     14,859     10,782   
Allowance for loan losses  (12,278)    (12,006)    (11,186)  
             
Total $1,278,565  $1,295,780  $1,132,905 
             
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Savings and demand deposits $396,261 $690.07% $388,549 $760.08% $333,340 $650.08%
Money market deposits  218,367  890.17%  222,399  930.17%  217,618  1180.22%
Time deposits  198,431  2850.58%  188,301  3070.65%  138,773  3641.06%
FHLB borrowings  51,200  1691.34%  52,705  1921.45%  62,000  2151.41%
Other borrowings  6,452  20.13%  11,585  40.14%  18,964  70.15%
Senior sub. notes  2,500  284.54%  2,500  294.60%  2,500  284.54%
Junior sub. debentures  12,730  1665.29%  12,704  1655.15%  7,732  894.67%
             
Total  885,941  8080.37%  878,743  8660.39%  780,927  8860.46%
             
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits  271,755     293,623     235,958   
Other liabilities  12,066     11,325     10,152   
Stockholders' equity  108,803     112,089     105,868   
             
Total $1,278,565  $1,295,780  $1,132,905 
             
Net interest income  $9,736   $9,365   $9,741 
Rate spread   3.14%   2.89%   3.49%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.24%   3.01%   3.62%
             
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
             
             

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


