PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Increase of 5.8% Over Prior Quarter, to $3.3 Million, or $0.75 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") PSBQ, the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2022 of $0.75 per share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to earnings of $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, and $0.87 per share on net income of $3.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.



The Company's first quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2021: (1) higher net interest income due to higher yields on loans and investment securities; (2) lower salary and employee benefit expenses due to lower performance-based incentive payouts; and (3) lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Prior year March 2021 quarterly earnings were elevated by recognition of SBA PPP lending program origination fees which increased net income by $227,000, $208,000, and $1,128,000 in the March 2022, December 2021, and March 2021 quarters, respectively.

"We are beginning to see the impact of the pandemic on our operations fade as the stimulus provided through PPP lending is largely repaid, further deposit growth supported by PPP loan deposits and government checks are no longer being received, and higher long-term interest rates have suppressed mortgage loan refinance activity. We believe we have successfully managed our way through the difficult period and delivered returns on tangible equity of 12.8%, 10.9% and 12.0% for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021. As we enter an environment with rising interest rates and elevated inflation, we believe we have positioned the Bank to continue to deliver above average returns as seen with the current quarter's return on tangible equity of 12.9%," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2022 Highlights:

Net interest income increased to $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and equal to the $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The most recent quarter reflected slightly higher PPP related fee income of $313,000 compared to $287,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $1.55 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



As was the case for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Noninterest expense decreased $165,000 for the first quarter of 2022, to $7.2 million from $7.4 million the prior quarter. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary and benefit costs associated with lower incentive compensation plan expense.



Loans receivable remained at $876 million at March 31, 2022, despite a $11.6 million decline in PPP related loans during the most recent quarter, with $3.2 million of PPP related loans remaining at March 31, 2022.



Tangible book value declined to $21.82 per share at March 31, 2022, due primarily to the recording of unrealized losses on the securities portfolio which were impacted by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.



As shown in the table below during the first quarter of 2022, "impaired loans" decreased $9.3 million. The primary decrease in "impaired loans" relates to improvements seen in several large loans that resulted in the risk rating on these loans being upgraded.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000s) Risk Rating 12/2020

03/2021 06/2021 09/2021 12/2021 03/2022 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ 77 $ - $ 55 Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 61,223 62,626 60,155 71,304 70,886 85,074 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 390,191 348,102 345,929 347,735 383,951 379,966 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 175,400 209,407 209,728 226,501 222,641 227,759 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 36,379 30,891 39,577 33,284 37,194 37,063 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 7,617 18,134 6,377 10,148 4,182 4,135 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 13,153 16,162 15,522 16,790 21,322 12,061 Totals $ 683,963 $ 685,322 $ 677,288 $ 705,839 $ 740,176 $ 746,113 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review



Total assets declined slightly to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022, from $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents have continued to trend down, post-acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April 2021, declining $15.7 million to $37.8 million from $53.5 million one quarter earlier. Similarly, securities available for sale decreased $19.0 million to $289.7 million at March 31, 2022, from $308.7 million one quarter earlier. The decreased balance of investment securities largely reflects their lower fair value in today's rising rate market.

Total loans receivable decreased slightly to $875.6 million at March 31, 2022, from $876.4 million at December 31, 2021. PPP loans declined from $14.8 million at December 31, 2021, to $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, while non-PPP loans increased from $861.6 million at December 31, 2021, to $872.4 million at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.39% of gross loans at March 31, 2022, from 1.38% the prior quarter and decreased from 1.40% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 1.03% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2021, and 1.13% at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.5 million in non-accrual loans, $170,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in foreclosed assets.

Total deposits decreased $15.8 million to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, led by commercial related and seasonal municipal customer withdrawals. At March 31, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.1% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.0%, money market deposits at 20.4%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.4%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 4.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, versus 1.7% at December 31, 2021.

FHLB advances remained at $47.0 million at March 31, 2022, while other borrowings decreased $2.4 million to $4.3 million compared to $6.7 million the prior period and $18.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.62%) for the first quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 23 basis points to 3.51% during the first quarter of 2022, from 3.28% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs decreased 2 basis points on a smaller average balance to 0.37% from 0.39% over the same period. The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on both loans and investment securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan yields improved to 4.12% for the first quarter of 2022, from 4.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Taxable security yields increased to 1.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 1.17% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting the decline in the cost of time deposits. The overall cost of deposits was 0.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.17% the prior quarter. Along with a further increase in asset yields, cost of deposits is expected to increase during 2022 as market interest rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the first quarter of 2022 to $2.0 million from $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activities, mortgage loan servicing income has increased due in part to greater aggregate income association with the longer than previously expected servicing life. At March 31, 2022, the bank was servicing $393 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense decreased to $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to severance expense and higher 2021 calendar year performance-based incentive expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2022, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,322 $ 16,896 $ 20,813 $ 18,589 $ 12,921 Interest-bearing deposits 5,158 6,579 1,044 906 985 Federal funds sold 14,356 30,068 43,637 52,643 16,027 Cash and cash equivalents 37,836 53,543 65,494 72,138 29,933 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 289,704 308,744 300,192 260,062 226,239 Equity securities 1,720 1,701 1,661 1,623 1,585 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 245 245 245 245 1,231 Loans held for sale - 3,061 214 1,756 622 Loans receivable, net 875,588 876,337 874,524 863,254 829,964 Accrued interest receivable 3,219 3,256 3,273 3,299 3,335 Foreclosed assets 1,103 1,103 2,398 1,984 1,105 Premises and equipment, net 12,906 12,695 12,725 13,241 11,077 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,770 1,714 1,702 1,696 1,732 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,646 2,646 2,646 2,646 2,283 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,455 24,305 24,154 24,001 17,902 Core deposit intangible 487 534 581 629 - Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 113 Other assets 11,725 6,286 5,313 5,523 5,102 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,265,945 $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 272,611 $ 284,477 $ 291,440 $ 273,181 $ 242,974 Interest-bearing deposits 816,794 820,763 791,601 758,445 682,877 Total deposits 1,089,405 1,105,240 1,083,041 1,031,626 925,851 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 47,000 47,000 62,000 67,000 62,000 Other borrowings 4,304 6,677 17,129 21,757 18,582 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,742 12,717 12,691 12,666 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,208 13,315 10,143 11,103 9,918 Total liabilities 1,166,159 1,187,449 1,187,504 1,146,652 1,026,583 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,434,840, 4,440,329, 4,447,026, 4,454,922 and 4,454,922 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,183 8,059 8,003 7,946 7,890 Retained earnings 117,957 114,627 112,502 108,863 107,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (14,097 ) 628 1,530 2,869 1,691 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,055,958, 1,050,469, 1,043,772, 1,035,876 and 1,035,876 shares, respectively (14,087 ) (13,882 ) (13,706 ) (13,522 ) (13,522 ) Total stockholders' equity 99,786 111,262 110,159 107,986 105,640 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,265,945 $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,054 $ 8,918 $ 9,323 $ 9,972 $ 9,442 Securities: Taxable 762 631 581 553 507 Tax-exempt 533 505 500 505 502 Other interest and dividends 42 31 45 40 31 Total interest and dividend income 10,391 10,085 10,449 11,070 10,482 Interest expense: Deposits 443 476 404 485 547 FHLB advances 169 192 220 221 215 Other borrowings 2 4 9 8 7 Senior subordinated notes 28 29 28 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 166 165 165 165 89 Total interest expense 808 866 826 907 886 Net interest income 9,583 9,219 9,623 10,163 9,596 Provision for loan losses - - - - 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,583 9,219 9,623 10,163 8,596 Noninterest income: Service fees 388 382 379 347 332 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 277 451 494 663 1,152 Mortgage loan servicing, net 176 114 111 9 79 Investment and insurance sales commissions 456 500 426 465 595 Net gain on sale of securities - - - 113 21 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 150 151 153 148 108 Other noninterest income 531 646 563 554 462 Total noninterest income 1,978 2,244 2,126 2,299 2,749 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,390 4,669 4,099 3,915 3,460 Occupancy and facilities 665 596 614 647 569 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (6 ) (347 ) 28 23 130 Data processing and other office operations 861 855 828 1,499 694 Advertising and promotion 152 155 199 322 79 Core deposit intangible amortization 47 47 47 31 2 Other noninterest expenses 1,083 1,382 1,131 3,170 1,266 Total noninterest expense 7,192 7,357 6,946 9,607 6,200 Income before provision for income taxes 4,369 4,106 4,803 2,855 5,145 Provision for income taxes 1,039 960 1,165 718 1,249 Net income $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income $ 10,391 $ 10,085 $ 10,449 $ 11,070 $ 10,482 Interest expense $ 808 $ 866 $ 826 $ 907 $ 886 Net interest income $ 9,583 $ 9,219 $ 9,623 $ 10,163 $ 9,596 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,000 Other noninterest income $ 1,978 $ 2,244 $ 2,126 $ 2,299 $ 2,749 Other noninterest expense $ 7,192 $ 7,357 $ 6,946 $ 9,607 $ 6,200 Net income $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 Dividends declared per share (3) $ - $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.23 $ - Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 21.82 $ 24.36 $ 24.07 $ 23.53 $ 23.69 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 15.05 % n/a 17.04 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,433,375 4,445,465 4,450,755 4,454,922 4,454,334 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 878,979 $ 870,151 $ 862,555 $ 891,886 $ 827,595 Assets $ 1,278,565 $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 $ 1,251,738 $ 1,132,905 Deposits $ 1,084,814 $ 1,092,872 $ 1,064,553 $ 1,023,229 $ 925,689 Stockholders' equity $ 108,803 $ 112,089 $ 110,388 $ 105,932 $ 105,868 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.12 % 0.68 % 1.39 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 12.41 % 11.14 % 13.08 % 8.09 % 14.92 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)(4) 12.90 % 11.58 % 13.59 % 8.39 % 14.95 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.99 % 8.57 % 8.39 % 8.27 % 9.10 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.05 % -0.10 % -0.08 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.31 % 1.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.07 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.35 % 1.40 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 12.10 % 11.58 % 12.87 % 11.71 % 11.06 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.24 % 3.01 % 3.15 % 3.48 % 3.62 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.14 % 2.89 % 3.04 % 3.37 % 3.49 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.57 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 15.99 % 18.20 % 16.91 % 17.20 % 20.78 % Efficiency ratio (2) 61.40 % 63.37 % 58.40 % 76.20 % 49.64 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.28 % 2.25 % 2.13 % 3.08 % 2.22 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.66 % 8.35 % 8.27 % 8.38 % 9.32 % Stock price information: High $ 26.45 $ 27.00 $ 26.50 $ 26.50 $ 25.94 Low $ 25.80 $ 24.60 $ 24.52 $ 25.00 $ 20.45 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 26.00 $ 26.05 $ 24.95 $ 26.25 $ 25.25 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net income $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (14,847 ) (973 ) (1,374 ) 1,224 (2,803 ) Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income - - - (83 ) (15 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 85 31 (5 ) (4 ) 13 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 37 40 40 39 38 Other comprehensive income (loss) (14,725 ) (902 ) (1,339 ) 1,176 (2,767 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (11,395 ) $ 2,244 $ 2,299 $ 3,313 $ 1,129





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,537 $ 6,425 $ 6,018 $ 5,208 $ 5,346 Nonaccrual restructured loans 170 1,000 1,526 1,062 1,090 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,172 5,213 5,159 5,205 5,242 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 11,879 12,638 12,703 11,475 11,678 Other real estate owned 1,103 1,103 2,398 1,984 1,105 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,982 $ 13,741 $ 15,101 $ 13,459 $ 12,783 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.31 % 1.39 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.07 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 103.89 % 96.71 % 94.51 % 103.06 % 101.23 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Hotel Restructured $ 4,706 $ 38 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,134 1,393 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 905 136 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 8,745 $ 1,567 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 12,982 $ 1,870 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 67 % 84 %





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Residential real estate: One to four family $ 168,083 $ 168,584 $ 166,728 $ 169,456 $ 136,242 HELOC loans 16,709 17,198 18,011 18,263 16,908 Residential construction & development 21,590 23,093 25,162 24,385 25,628 Residential vacant land 1,697 1,763 6,629 2,172 2,524 Total Residential real estate 208,079 210,638 216,530 214,276 181,302 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 208,271 202,416 203,509 202,767 194,514 SBA commercial real estate 2,530 1,568 1,140 1,164 1,445 Agriculture real estate 3,651 3,716 4,046 4,188 4,787 Construction and land development 26,111 22,380 17,705 6,460 4,121 Commercial vacant land 5,194 3,529 3,572 6,490 2,998 Total Owner occupied 245,757 233,609 229,972 221,069 207,865 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 212,407 211,688 212,868 196,011 183,365 One to four family residential rental 56,305 52,437 49,542 47,097 31,914 SBA commercial real estate - 1,010 682 703 718 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 23,080 25,899 29,618 30,057 31,362 Commercial vacant land 4,191 4,534 4,851 5,203 7,970 Total Non-owner occupied 295,983 295,568 297,561 279,071 255,329 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 6,403 11,858 7,623 7,014 7,165 Commercial line 54,626 52,151 47,646 45,386 46,833 Other commercial non-real estate 64,260 61,115 54,481 55,002 49,246 SBA commercial non-real estate 6,068 17,527 25,933 47,245 89,603 Agricultural non-real estate 1,340 1,130 1,325 1,656 1,730 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 132,697 143,781 137,008 156,303 194,577 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 4,201 4,054 4,369 4,399 3,191 Consumer line 486 480 477 436 498 Other consumer 118 117 125 130 123 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,805 4,651 4,971 4,965 3,812 Gross loans 887,321 888,247 886,042 875,684 842,885 Net deferred loan costs (fees) 423 107 (167 ) (738 ) (1,627 ) Overdrafts 185 205 654 134 528 Allowance for loan losses (12,341 ) (12,222 ) (12,005 ) (11,826 ) (11,822 ) Total loans receivable $ 875,588 $ 876,337 $ 874,524 $ 863,254 $ 829,964





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 272,611 25.0 % $ 284,477 25.7 % $ 291,440 26.9 % $ 273,181 26.5 % $ 242,974 26.2 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 382,829 35.1 % 413,522 37.4 % 388,725 35.9 % 366,563 35.4 % 329,100 35.6 % Money market deposits 221,982 20.4 % 219,145 19.8 % 215,772 19.9 % 212,285 20.6 % 215,590 23.3 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 138,821 12.8 % 140,443 12.8 % 142,439 13.2 % 140,895 13.7 % 101,866 11.0 % Total core deposits 1,016,243 93.3 % 1,057,587 95.7 % 1,038,376 95.9 % 992,924 96.2 % 889,530 96.1 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 28,754 2.6 % 28,659 2.6 % 24,824 2.3 % 25,834 2.5 % 23,904 2.6 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7,443 0.7 % 7,793 0.7 % 8,640 0.8 % 10,874 1.1 % 10,423 1.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 36,965 3.4 % 11,201 1.0 % 11,201 1.0 % 1,994 0.2 % 1,994 0.2 % Totals $ 1,089,405 100.0 % $ 1,105,240 100.0 % $ 1,083,041 100.0 % $ 1,031,626 100.0 % $ 925,851 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended March 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Quarter ended March 31, 2021 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 891,257 $ 9,065 4.12 % $ 882,157 $ 8,930 4.02 % $ 838,781 $ 9,454 4.57 % Taxable securities 216,965 762 1.42 % 214,626 631 1.17 % 142,539 507 1.44 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 87,719 675 3.12 % 83,518 639 3.04 % 84,219 635 3.06 % FHLB stock 2,646 34 5.21 % 2,646 18 2.70 % 2,283 21 3.73 % Other 20,448 8 0.16 % 53,098 13 0.10 % 22,390 10 0.18 % Total (2) 1,219,035 10,544 3.51 % 1,236,045 10,231 3.28 % 1,090,212 10,627 3.95 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,996 19,967 14,248 Premises and equipment, net 12,732 12,699 11,009 Cash surrender value ins 24,361 24,216 17,840 Other assets 16,719 14,859 10,782 Allowance for loan losses (12,278 ) (12,006 ) (11,186 ) Total $ 1,278,565 $ 1,295,780 $ 1,132,905 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 396,261 $ 69 0.07 % $ 388,549 $ 76 0.08 % $ 333,340 $ 65 0.08 % Money market deposits 218,367 89 0.17 % 222,399 93 0.17 % 217,618 118 0.22 % Time deposits 198,431 285 0.58 % 188,301 307 0.65 % 138,773 364 1.06 % FHLB borrowings 51,200 169 1.34 % 52,705 192 1.45 % 62,000 215 1.41 % Other borrowings 6,452 2 0.13 % 11,585 4 0.14 % 18,964 7 0.15 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.54 % 2,500 29 4.60 % 2,500 28 4.54 % Junior sub. debentures 12,730 166 5.29 % 12,704 165 5.15 % 7,732 89 4.67 % Total 885,941 808 0.37 % 878,743 866 0.39 % 780,927 886 0.46 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 271,755 293,623 235,958 Other liabilities 12,066 11,325 10,152 Stockholders' equity 108,803 112,089 105,868 Total $ 1,278,565 $ 1,295,780 $ 1,132,905 Net interest income $ 9,736 $ 9,365 $ 9,741 Rate spread 3.14 % 2.89 % 3.49 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.24 % 3.01 % 3.62 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

