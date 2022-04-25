N – Methyl Pyrrolidone Market to Grow by 4.7% amid Rapid Industrialization Recorded Worldwide

Companies Profiled in N – Methyl Pyrrolidone Market are BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Balaji Amines, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. ltd., Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.



NEWARK, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global N - Methyl Pyrrolidone market is estimated to expand at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

Electronics, petrochemicals and plastics/polymers, agrochemicals, and paints and coatings are among key end-use industries in the NMP market. With the right plan in place, top NMP manufacturers can take advantage of every opportunity in the industry and catapult their businesses to new heights.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14327

Due to the increasing demand for both industrial and consumer electronic products, sales of NMP are slated to rise. NMP is necessary for the manufacturing and maintenance of electronic components. Their application within the electronics industry will boost the global market for NMP.

However, consistently growing threat of alternatives owing to the growing research and development activities is expected to remain a big hurdle in the growth of overall NMP market over the forecast period.

"Remarkable growth in end-use industries such as electronics and others resulted in elevated demand for N – Methyl Pyrrolidone over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Global N - Methyl Pyrrolidone market is expected to reach a value over US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Standard Grade is the most widely used grade of NMP across the globe owing to its variety of applications in industries. Rapid Industrialization is the key factor promoting the growth of standard grade NMP.

The electronics industry is one of key consumers of NMP. Rapid adoption of electric vehicles also is expected to promote the use of NMP in battery manufacturing over the forecast period.

East Asia is expected to be the dominant region in terms of production and consumption of N - Methyl Pyrrolidone owing to strong presence of various end-use industries in the region.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14327

Competitive Landscape

Key Manufacturers of N - Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) includes

BASF SE,

LyondellBasell Industries NV,

Ashland Inc.,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Balaji Amines, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. ltd.,

Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co.,

Ltd., Zejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd,

Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co. Ltd.,

Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Co. ltd.,

Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co. Ltd., Hefei Tengchao Chemical Material Co. ltd., Shanghai Poochun Industry Co. Ltd., and others.

N - Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market By Category

By Grade :

Standard

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Application :

Petrochemical Processing

Paints & Coatings

Industrial Cleaners

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14327

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Regional Value and Volume Analysis

1.3. Demand Side Trends

1.4. Supply Side Trends

1.5. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.6. Key factors to offer Competitive Advantage

1.7. Overview of Strategic Insights

1.8. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Product Specifications

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4.3. Technological Innovation

TOC Continued…

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials

Scouring Agent Market : The global scouring agent market size is expected to reach US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022 and US$ 8.4 Billion in 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Tire Cord Fabric Market : The global tire cord fabric market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 9.4 Billion in 2032 and it is likely to exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Removable Wallpaper Market : The removable wallpaper market is expected to strengthen its hold at a strong CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

Isodecanol Market : The isodecanol market is expected to expand its roots at a promising CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global market holds an estimated revenue of US$ 1.31 Bn in 2022 and is likely to cross US$ 2.12 Bn by the end of 2032

Dimethyldichlorosilane Market: The dimethyldichlorosilane market is expected to expand its roots at a promising CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/n-methyl-pyrrolidone-nmp-market