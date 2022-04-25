Stifel Financial Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. SF today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") Report, detailing the company's initiatives and commitment to these important factors.
"Since our founding more than 130 years ago, Stifel has recognized the significant impact our firm has on our associates, the clients we serve, and the communities where we live and work," stated Chairman & CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski. "We are committed to continuing our progress on ESG issues. To us, it's not just good for business, it's the right thing to do. We are proud to present this inaugural report as a meaningful step in sharing our corporate responsibility story."
Highlights from this year's report include:
- As of December 31, 2021, Stifel manages and holds $5.2 billion in ESG assets.
- In 2021, Stifel employees completed approximately 33,000 hours of compliance and ethics-related training.
- Stifel has underwritten more than $1.9 billion Community Reinvestment Act bonds.
- Stifel Bank & Trust rates outstanding and ranks in the top 10% of approximately 4,500 banks evaluated by federal regulators based on how well they meet their Community Reinvestment Act obligation.
- In 2021, Stifel employees worldwide completed 2,625 volunteer hours and the company donated $6.63 million to local community organizations.
- Stifel worked with our corporate travel partners to identify ways to reduce our environmental footprint and contracted with carbonfund.org, an organization that helps businesses and individuals offset their climate impact. Resulting initiatives contributed to the total 13,500 metric tons of carbon that Stifel offset in 2021.
Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. SF is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.
Stifel Investor Relations Contact
Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President
(212) 271-3610 direct
investorrelations@stifel.com
Stifel Media Relations Contact
Neil Shapiro, Head of Corporate Communications
(212) 271-3447
shapirom@stifel.com
