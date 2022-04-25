Dickey's Barbecue Pit Springs Rapid Expansion Efforts Forward

Dallas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is continuing to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to folks in 2022 with 13 more openings!

Coming off the heels of a successful March with six openings, the world's largest barbecue concept has already opened four new locations in April and will open one more by the end of the month throughout North America. Dickey's also made its Canadian debut in Edmonton on April 21.

The remainder of the franchise locations stretched across the United States with openings in Alabama, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and Nevada in these cities:

Las Vegas, Nevada : Opened April 12, operated by Franchisee Jamie Bynum.

: Opened April 12, operated by Franchisee Jamie Bynum. Whiting, New Jersey : Opened April 14, operated by Franchisee Gary Mulligan.

: Opened April 14, operated by Franchisee Gary Mulligan. Dothan, Alabama : Opened April 15, operated by Franchisee Greg Smith.

: Opened April 15, operated by Franchisee Greg Smith. Edmonton, Alberta Canada : Opened April 21, operated by Franchisee Mohammed Hussain.

: Opened April 21, operated by Franchisee Mohammed Hussain. Coldwater, Michigan: Opening April 28, operated by Franchisee Sexture Ragland

In May, the iconic barbecue brand will continue its rapid expansion in the U.S. with openings in California, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, and Texas in these cities:

Nassau Bay, Texas : Operated by Franchisee Joseph Gregory.

: Operated by Franchisee Joseph Gregory. Hawthorne, California : Operated by Franchisee Obi Okorocha.

: Operated by Franchisee Obi Okorocha. Los Angeles, California : Operated by Franchisee Jesse Park.

: Operated by Franchisee Jesse Park. Hauppauge, New York : Operated by Franchisee John Malinconico.

: Operated by Franchisee John Malinconico. Slidell, Louisiana : Operated by Franchisee Chip Brockhaus.

: Operated by Franchisee Chip Brockhaus. Norwich, New York : Operated by Franchisee David Cirello.

: Operated by Franchisee David Cirello. Aubrey, Texas : Operated by Franchisee Jean Guillory.

: Operated by Franchisee Jean Guillory. Holland, Michigan: Operated by Franchisee Krage Fox.

"We're thrilled with the successful growth we've seen so far in 2022," said Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey. "After celebrating our 80th anniversary last year, we knew we had momentum heading into this year. We're excited for all the newly opened and soon-to-be opened locations across the continent!"

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

