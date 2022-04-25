Grand Havana Cafe® LAUNCHES NEW MENU WITH THE ADDITION OF HAVANA VIEJA SANDWICH AND HONEY ICE COFFEE

Miami, Florida, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Havana, Inc® GHAV the fast casual coffee shop, announces today the launch of its new revamped menu featuring the new Havana Vieja Sandwich and Honey Ice Coffee.

• The Havana Vieja is a traditional classic sandwich made with Shredded Steak, Swiss Cheese and Caramelized Onions.

• The Honey Ice Coffee is made with Cuban Style Espresso poured over ice with honey and milk.

"Grand Havana Cafe is a culinary food-focused café. As we move forward, we continue to take an aggressive approach into menu innovation and product development. The launch of our two new menu items is a true testament of our commitment to deliver greatness," said Hugo Gutierrez, President at Grand Havana, Inc.

In addition to the new menu items, Grand Havana designed new uniforms with the branded menu item names in a bright neon font printed on the back of the t-shirts to promote the new products.

The new menu is now available in our flagship store located at 1075 Duval St, Key West and coffee products are available online at www.Grandhavanacoffee.com .

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida "The Capital of Espresso in the US."

Grand Havana products are distributed by Sysco, Ambassador Foods and Amazon. We proudly serve our coffees in corporate offices, airports, universities, non-traditional avenues, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, online marketplaces and in our fresh and exciting chain of Grand Havana Café coffee shops across the US. With more than 10 million cups of coffee served nationwide, Grand Havana is the choice of consumers when it comes to delving into the nostalgia and essence of the best cup of Cuban coffee, thus offering a b2b solution that provides our high-quality coffee product delivered and reliable with timely technical service.

