The Other Art Fair Dallas in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Returns with Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , an international art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its next Dallas edition on May 12-15, 2022, at Dallas Market Hall. Presented by Saatchi Art and in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, The Other Art Fair Dallas will host 130 independent and emerging artists alongside Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler. Visitors can meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks and limited edition prints across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—priced from $100 to $10,000.



Throughout the Fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

Following the success of Anna Marie Tendler's art fair debut last fall and the sold-out portrait sessions from her Los Angeles residency this March, The Other Art Fair will welcome her to Dallas for the first time, where she will showcase works from her "Rooms in the First House" photography series, as well as offer visitors the exclusive opportunity to have their own portraits taken by Tendler herself. Tendler said, "I am beyond thrilled to be returning to The Other Art Fair in multiple cities this spring. I will bring with me previously unavailable framed works, prints, and posters, as well as an exciting interactive element that I hope guests will love."

The Fair's 130 exhibiting artists were hand-picked by a committee of art world experts, including Dallas' own Dr. Lauren Cross, an artist, curator, and scholar; Jordan Roth, co-owner and Director of Ro2 Art, in The Cedars; Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator and VP, Art Advisory at Saatchi Art; and the Fair's director, Nicole Garton. Selected artists hail from around the world, including 8 countries and 25 U.S. states, with just over a third based in the North Texas region.

As part of its exhibitor line-up, The Other Art Fair will also introduce three Dallas-based recipients of its Spring 2022 New Futures award. Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair's ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. This year, New Futures is supported by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which will provide additional amplification to the winners as part of a shared pursuit to nurture and create opportunities for emerging artists. For the Dallas edition, The Other Art Fair is proud to also partner with the South Dallas Cultural Center in nominating and awarding recipients.

"As we celebrate our ten-year anniversary, I am proud of the work we've done, the success our exhibiting artists have achieved, and our substantial growth into new markets both in the U.S. and internationally," said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. "Our Dallas edition has expanded quickly and we are incredibly grateful for the support the local collecting community has shown to our artists. This year, for the first time, we'll be hosting both a spring and a fall edition in Dallas, and we look forward to introducing new and exciting features to keep our visitors on their toes."

For more information on The Other Art Fair and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

Friday, May 13, 2022 | 4pm – 9pm

Saturday, May 14, 2022 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 11am - 6pm

DALLAS MARKET HALL - North Hall | 2200 N Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75207

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is an international art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of some of the world's biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® brand

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world's largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company GHC. For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

